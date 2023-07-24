There is no question that defensively, Josh Allen is one of the most important pieces for the Jaguars. Pro Football Focus agrees.

PFF put out a list of the league’s best pass rushers in true pass sets, where Allen ranked as the league’s fourth-best lineman.

He slotted behind Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa, and Hasaan Reddick.

‘True pass sets’ are not a staple of average league vernacular. They are defined by PFF as plays that don’t implement an option to help the offense further, like an RPO or play-action design. They are just plays that feature a standard passing play.

Last season, Allen generated 55 pressures on those true pass sets, just four behind Reddick in third place.

PFF called Allen “one of the most underrated edge defenders in the league,” and gave the fifth-year player a nod for his fumble recovery score against the Titans that clinched the AFC South title.

Allen also tied Reddick with 35 quarterback hurries on true pass sets, meaning that on almost 64% of true pass sets, Allen disrupted an opposing quarterback. Tying Bosa, Allen hit a quarterback 14 times on true pass sets.

While a downturn in sacks became the talk about Allen last season, his numbers otherwise were his best to date.

He earned career highs in total pressures (77), quarterback hurries (49), and quarterback hits (21). His PFF grade of 83.0 on run defense was third in the league among edge rushers.

The former Kentucky standout and seventh-overall pick lamented his previous season during the team’s OTAs, saying that while some of his numbers were good, he still has room to improve.

“Last year wasn’t good enough,” Allen told media. “You have to be real critical of yourself. I watched all the games and I was real critical. I know I need to not put that out there no more. That was my main focus this offseason, to grow as a player overall.”

Allen is entering training camp on his fifth-year rookie option, where he is set to earn almost $11 million. PFF thinks that Allen’s numbers have him “up for a substantial payday.” Only time will tell if the team’s front office agrees.