Jaguars Training Camp 2023: Times, Location, FAQs

The Jacksonville Jaguars open their 2023 Training Camp today. However, this year's training camp will have a shiny new look for the fans and players as the team breaks in the brand-new practice fields at Miller Electric Center which holds approximately 2,000 Jaguar fans.

It’s ready! @Jaguars practice fields built by @TheMotzGroup with their AirPAT system. Grass from @ProTurf_GA is thriving after @laserturf laid it out. Crew has knocked it out of the park! A small piece of an amazing project! Thanks to all who helped. Let’s go! @BrianKowalski6 pic.twitter.com/fJweRNp4YC — Nick Fedewa (@NFedewaturf) July 21, 2023

All rookies, injured veterans, and first-year players on the team were scheduled to report to the team this past Friday, July 21st. All remaining players are set to report to team facilities by Tuesday, July 25th. The first team practice is scheduled to be held tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26th.

As with many past training camps, practice reservations are free but limited. 12 of the 13 scheduled team practices are fully open to public with the Friday, July 28 practice opening only to season ticket holders. Additionally, 12 practices will take place at the Miller Electric fields, with the Saturday August 5th Military Appreciation Day practice set to occur next door at TIAA Bank Field.

The August 5th Military Appreciation Day event will be a celebration of local veterans and active-duty military members. The team has extended an invitation to all its fans to nominate active duty and military veterans for a chance to attend here.

For anyone planning to attend any of the practices, be sure to reserve your tickets while you can, as many practices have already sold out. Please note: there is a limit of 4 reservations per family on the TicketMaster site.

Jaguars pro shop. This will be open before games on Fridays and gamedays. It’ll also be open for the open training camp practices: pic.twitter.com/cbLrbFihPN — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 18, 2023

Which practices are open to the public?

The Jaguars will open practice to the public at the Miller Electric Center on July 26, 27, 29, 31 and August 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10. July 28 is an exclusive practice date for Season Ticket Members. On Saturday, August 5, guests are also invited to a Stadium Practice inside EverBank Stadium. Secure your practice tickets and parking passes HERE for training camp. Grab your tickets for Stadium Practice HERE. Free mobile parking passes will be available upon registration for Lot J. View parking map HERE. Free mobile parking passes will be available for Lots E, P, X, and A upon registration for the Stadium Practice inside EverBank Stadium on Saturday, August 5. View parking map HERE.

Practice Times:

The July 26, 27, 29, 31 and August 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10 practices all start at 8:45 am. The Saturday, August 5th TIAA Bank practice starts at 10 a.m.

Training Camp Schedule:

Wednesday, July 26 - 8:45 am start

Thursday, July 27 - 8:45 am start

Friday, July 28 - 8:45 am start

Saturday, July 29 - 8:45 am start

Monday, July 31 - 8:45 am start

Tuesday, August 1 - 8:45 am start

Wednesday, August 2 - 8:45 am start

Thursday, August 3 - 8:45 am start

Saturday, August 5 - 10:00 am start

Sunday, August 6 - 8:45 am start

Monday, August 7 - 8:45 am start

Wednesday, August 9 - 8:45 am start

Thursday, August 10 - 8:45 am start

Parking lots open at 7 am with the field gates scheduled to open at 8 am (for all practices but the August 5th session).

Jaguars Training Camp FAQ Items of Note:

Autographs:

Training Camp guests will be randomly selected upon entry and be invited to a post-practice autograph session. For the safety and security of all guests in attendance, no autographs will be permitted from the stands.

Seating:

The all new Miller Electric Center features a grandstand with over 2,000 shaded, individual seats, including ADA seating, all available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be no standing room available. Outside chairs including lawn chairs and seat cushions are not permitted.

Permitted Items:

We encourage fans to bring sunscreen, sunglasses and wear comfortable attire for hot summer days in northeast Florida. Shirts and shoes are required. Please refrain from wearing any type of distracting or inappropriate apparel.

Bags:

The NFL Stadium Game Day Clear Bag Policy will be enforced for Training Camp. For more information about the sizes and types of bags that will be permitted, click HERE.

Strollers:

Due to space limitations strollers will be not be permitted into Training Camp.

Outside food and beverage:

No outside food and drink will be allowed in. Food and beverage will be available for purchase at concession stands throughout camp. The only exception is one factory-sealed bottle of water 16.9 oz or less per person.

Weather Forecasts:

The current weather.com 10-day forecasts support a beautiful opening week football, with the prediction being daily 90-degree-plus weather with little chance of rain in the mornings each practice day. Friday, July 28th and Monday, July 31st both specifically note only scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. For anyone planning to head out, of course, be sure to keep an eye on the forecasts.

Some Training Camp Storylines:

What are you looking forward to seeing out at training camp this year, Jags fans?