Trevor Lawrence is one of the best players in the league according to his peers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ franchise quarterback made his debut on the NFL Top 100 list at No. 96 overall.

Lawrence is the first Jaguar to appear on the list since James Robinson was voted 100th overall by fellow players in 2021. He’s the first Jaguars quarterback to appear on the list since Blake Bortles was voted 56th in 2016.

Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones told NFL Films, “Yeah Trevor, he a silent assassin... Trevor Lawrence the real deal.”

Former Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who signed with Kansas City in March, said, “Number one player, just in general? I would probably put Trevor first, for sure.”

Christian Gonzales wrote for NFL.com:

Lawrence’s play from his rookie year to his second season took a massive leap. Lawrence threw for 25 touchdowns and 4,113 passing yards against eight interceptions to finish with a 95.2 passer rating. The Jaguars quarterback had the largest increase in passer rating in NFL history from a player’s rookie season (71.9) to Year 2 with a minimum of 400 pass attempts, per NFL Research. Lawrence led Jacksonville to the playoffs last season after finishing with the league’s worst record in 2021 — more playoff appearances should be in his future.

Though it’s great to see Lawrence make the list for the first time in his career, the specific ranking is a bit questionable. He was slotted between running back Jamaal Williams and safety Harrison Smith, and quarterbacks Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa each landed in the 80s.

Lawrence accounted for more total yards and touchdowns than Fields and Tagovailoa in 2023, and was also the only player of the three to win a playoff game, let alone start in one.

Just to add a little perspective for how disrespectful this ranking is #Jaguars https://t.co/LQEwjrG4ud pic.twitter.com/cGNp5nbg3s — Dillon Appleman (@dillappleman) July 25, 2023

The entire 2023 list has yet to be fully revealed but it’s likely that Lawrence will be the only player named from Jacksonville. He joined Jamal Agnew (return specialist) as the team’s only representatives at last year’s Pro Bowl.

Where do you think Lawrence should’ve been slotted, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!