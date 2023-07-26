Jaguars place DE Dawuane Smoot on PUP list

With all players now reportedly in the building and the Jaguars training camp practices kicking off today, the team has announced they have placed OLB/DL Dawuane Smoot on the Active/Physically Unable To Perform (PUP) list. He first reported to the team last Friday, July 21 with all other injured veterans.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed OLB Dawuane Smoot on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) July 26, 2023

The PUP list was created as a roster-holding area for players who are physically unable to perform football activities due to football-related injuries. However, these players can still participate in other team activities. They are simply not allowed to practice. Per NFL rule, the training camp PUP list is defined as:

Players are placed on this list during training camp and count toward a team’s 90-man roster. Players can be removed from the list at any time during camp, but can’t be placed back on the list. Players on this list as of final roster cutdowns must be placed on the Reserve/PUP, released, traded or counted against the 53-man roster.

Note: If Smoot were to remain on the PUP list after the final roster cuts to 53, he would be required to miss the first six weeks of the year.

It’s a 1-year deal worth a max value of $6.25M, including $3.25M guaranteed. With a visit to the #Ravens looming, the Jags step up and keep Smoot home. https://t.co/BZtVeDzvoy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2023

Smoot recently signed a team-friendly one-year deal to return to the team, while rehabbing for a mid-season return. He is currently still recovering from a torn right Achilles suffered late last season. He was injured during the Week 16 matchup versus the New York Jets (Dec. 22). Back in May, Smoot's training staff posted an update on his mobility.

@Bigsmoot_94 Back and MOVING .



Ahead of schedule on the road return to top form and make impact plays this season.



Smoot has been back and working for the last month.



The workouts phased him back into regaining his strength and mobility, to now be able to move like this.… pic.twitter.com/aOpnhW2qrw — Rise & Grind Training (@RiseandGrindOP) May 17, 2023

Per all indications, Smoot's surgery and rehabilitation have all progressed without issue. The team expects him back sometime around October. Per John Shipley of SI’s Jaguar Report:

Smoot’s return to the field is ultimately still several months away and is something that nobody can put a true timetable on. But according to a source with knowledge of the situation, the expectation is for Smoot to return sometime in October. As things stand today, a potential Week 6 matchup vs. the Colts on Oct. 15, the Thursday Night Football game vs. the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 19, or the Week 8 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 29 seem like the most likely return dates.

Smoot, a third-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft, has appeared in a total of 90 games for the Jaguars over six seasons. When healthy, Smoot will return to the defensive unit in which he accumulated 21 tackles and five sacks in 2022. He also recorded at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons, totaling 22.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in that span.

This move was moderately expected based on the timing of Smoot's injury, his rehabilitation initial estimated timelines, and his reported projected return date. This, however, does place a continued focus on the Jaguar's OLB/DE continued health for the remaining players. Should any minor or major early season or training camp injuries occur the teams' depth will surely be tested. Stay tuned.