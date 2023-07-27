Jaguars Reacts Survey: Which rookie are you most excited to see at training camp?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Jaguars football is back, and we want to know which rookie you are most excited to see during training camp.

OT Anton Harrison, the Jaguars’ first-round draft pick from Oklahoma. Harrison was ranked in the 93rd percentile with his 40-yard dash results, and could potentially be starting week one due to Cam Robinson’s four-game suspension.

TE Brenton Strange was a second-round draft pick from Penn State. Strange’s relative athletic score was 9.09 out of 10.00, which ranked him 102 out of 1105 tight ends that have been scored from 1987-2023.

RB Tank Bigsby was a third-round draft pick from Auburn University. Bigsby’s relative athletic score was 8.33 out of 10.00, which ranked him 293 out of 1745 running backs that have been scored from 1987-2023.

LB Yasir Abdullah from the University of Louisville was the Jaguars’ first pick during the fifth round. Abdullah’s relative athletic score was 9.63 out of 10.00, which ranked him 100 out of 2652 linebackers that have been scored from 1987-2023.

WR Parker Washington from Penn State was drafted during the sixth round. Washington ranked 4th in public big boards and 127th in expert big boards.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/2TBAJE/">Please take our survey</a>

Cast your vote and let us know in the comments your thoughts on the rookie you are most excited to see at training camp.