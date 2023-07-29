Big Cat Country reacts survey results: Fans are most excited to see Jaguars rookie LB Yasir Abdullah at training camp

A few days ago we asked, which Jacksonville Jaguars rookie are you most excited to see at training camp? We gave the options of OT Anton Harrison, TE Brenton Strange, RB Tank Bigsby, LB Yasir Abdullah, and WR Parker Washington. The results are in, and 32% of voters are most excited to see LB Yasir Abdullah at training camp.

Abdullah was the first pick (136th overall) in the fifth round of the draft. While at the University of Louisville, in 2022, he was named a first-team All-ACC selection. Last year, he recorded 63 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two interceptions. During his time at Louisville, Abdullah recorded 210 total tackles, 23.5 sacks, and three interceptions. Dan Pizzuta of Sharp Football Analysis named Abdullah a rookie “who landed in a perfect spot for their skill set.”

Uh, hello there, Yasir Abdullah



Anton Harrison stonewalled him the next rep (not recorded) … but the #Jaguars may have something here wirh 56 pic.twitter.com/wVlzyMk3pi — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) May 13, 2023

I personally voted for OT Anton Harrison because he seems more likely to start before the others. Was the rookie you’re most excited to see listed as an option on the survey? Let us know in the comments which rookie or first-year player you’re most excited to see at training camp.

Want to participate in future Reacts surveys? Sign up here and make your voice heard!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.