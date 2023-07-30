Training camp around the AFC: Jalen Ramsey sustains knee injury, Joe Burrow carted off of the field, and more

AFC SOUTH:

Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country )

Doug Pederson: ‘expectations for us are you have to get better and focus on one day at a time’ - Big Cat Country

Head Coach Doug Pederson addressed the media before practice, and other highlights from training camp.

“Pederson highlighted the importance of coaching the players you have because you can’t go out and get a player to immediately fix a spot.”

Jaguars OC Press Taylor: Calvin Ridley ‘adds a little spice to the room’ - Big Cat Country

Press Taylor speaks to the media Thursday as training camp intensifies

“Calvin Ridley has been in the spotlight since the Falcons traded him to the Jags last November and is expected to be the de facto WR1 when the team heads to Indianapolis in Week 1.”

Jaguars 2023 Training Camp: Position battles to watch - Big Cat Country

Here are the three most intriguing position battles to watch throughout the remainder of training camp

“On Day 1, the notable standouts were who you would expect as Trevor Lawrence walked onto the field as confident as ever, and Josh Allen looked unblockable off the edge as he enters a contract year, but it was Calvin Ridley that stole the show in his very first practice with the team.”

Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue )

Colts Training Camp Takeaways from ‘Day 1’ - Stampede Blue

There were some surprises as Colts camp finally kicked off.

“The Indianapolis Colts kicked off training camp on Wednesday, and there were a few key takeaways to start one of the fun parts of the offseason”

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog )

Houston Texans Training Camp: Battle For QB1? - Battle Red Blog

A look into who could be the Houston Texans starting quarterback week one.

“The Houston Texans have made it clear that C.J Stroud, who the team selected second-overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, is the future of the franchise. But when will Stroud officially be the starting quarterback? The answer is unclear.”

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles )

Titans add Chris Hubbard, Throwback Uniform Dates Announced and Other Titans News - Music City Miracles

Everything you need to know about the Titans to get your day started.

“The Tennessee Titans signed OT Chris Hubbard yesterday. Hubbard came in for a workout last Saturday with George Fant.”

AFC EAST:

Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider )

Jalen Ramsey injury: Timeline could be longer than 6-8 week initial estimate - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey to have knee surgery following an injury on day two of training camp.

“After the initial estimate of a six-to-eight week recovery for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey who sustained a knee injury on Thursday, it now appears the estimate may have been optimistic.”

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit )

Christian Gonzalez well on his way to become CB1, and more notes from Day 2 of Patriots training camp - Pats Pulpit

The second practice of the summer is in the books. Let’s clean out the notebook heading into Day 3.

“The introduction of full pads next week will give us a clearer indication of what he will be able to do in Year 1, but so far Gonzalez is well on his way to become New England’s top outside cornerback.”

Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings )

Takeaways from Bills OC Ken Dorsey’s presser on Day 2 of training camp - Buffalo Rumblings

Dorsey revealed some key points when he met with the media

“Dorsey needs to have a big season as a play-caller, and going into his second year, he knows that.”

New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation )

Discussion: Live Jets training camp updates, 7/27 - Gang Green Nation

“Yesterday a lot of the buzz was about something that happened off the field. Aaron Rodgers finalized a new contract with the Jets.”

AFC WEST:

Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride )

Nick Bolton back at Chiefs’ Friday practice; 3 players leave with injuries - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City linebacker was ill on Wednesday.

“On a sunny and hot Friday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs began the fifth full practice of their 2023 training camp — the first one in pads. After Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney counted up the players on the practice field, four Kansas City players were absent.”

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report )

2023 Broncos Training Camp: Day 1 News and Notes - Mile High Report

The Broncos took the field today and had an acclimation period ahead of their official start to training camp which comes on Friday.

“Today, we have Sean Payton giving us an update about how they will ease Javonte Williams and others back into practice, comments about newly signed kicker Brett Maher, a minor injury to rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and the team not being in a rush to sign another defensive lineman.”

Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue )

Quentin Johnston turning heads on first day of training camp - Bolts from the Blue

It took Johnston no time at all to catch the crowd’s attention on the first day of training camp.

“It took less than a single training camp practice for fans to succumb to the oohs and awes as they watched rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston go through agility drills and run routes during the team’s first session together.”

Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride )

Raiders Training camp: 5 biggest position battles include right guard - Silver and Black Pride

Keep your eyes and ears peeled for these competitions over the next month

“Each battle includes some background information, the top contenders, the most likely scenario and a bold prediction to cover all the bases.”

AFC NORTH:

Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle )

Bengals Training Camp 2023: Everything to know - Cincy Jungle

Keep track of everything related to the Bengals’ 2023 edition of training camp.

“Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered an injury late in Thursday’s practice that led to him being carted off of the field.”

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown )

Baltimore Ravens 2023 training camp Day 2 observations: Rough Time in the Red Zone, Playmaking Marcus Williams and more - Baltimore Beatdown

A stout defense with a few sprinkled in plays leads to a successful second day of training camp practices

“The Ravens had their first red zone session of practice for 2023 and it went for six on offense for the first play. Unfortunately, they didn’t find it in the eight plays which followed.”

Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain )

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson leaves Day 2 of training camp practice on a cart - Behind the Steel Curtain

The news comes after the Johnson got banged up on a play in the team’s first training camp practice Thursday.

“Steelers WR Diontae Johnson was carted off the field during the team’s second training camp practice Friday. The consensus among Steelers beat reporters was there was no obvious injury witnessed, so it’s unclear just how serious the news is for Johnson.”

Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs by Nature )

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 6 - The Pads Go On - Dawgs by Nature

The Browns put the pads on at the Greenbriar

“It’s always a mini-milestone at camp when the pads go on for the first time. As Zac Jackson of The Athletic pointed out below, Saturday will be the padded practice in which the offense and defense actually square off against each other.”