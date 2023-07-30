 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Calvin Ridley’s impressive route running and more highlights from week one of the Jaguars’ training camp

A roundup of clips, tweets, and other highlights from week one of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Training Camp

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Happy Sunday Big Cat Country! With Jaguars football in full swing, I thought we would do something different for this week’s tweets of the week. What better way to chase away the Sunday scaries than to watch clips and read highlights from training camp last week?

The Jaguars:

ESPN Jaguars Reporter, Michael DiRocco:

1010xl’s Mia O’Brien:

WJXT4 Sports Anchor Jamal St. Cyr:

NFL Photographer Logan Bowles:

Florida Times-Union Jacksonville Jaguars Reporter Demetrius Harvey:

Florida Times-Union Jacksonville Jaguars Reporter Juston W. Lewis

Jaguar Report Reporter John Shipley:

Jaguars Senior Reporter J.P. Shadrick:

NFL Network

How are you feeling about the completion of week one of training camp? Did you attend any of the open practices? Share with us in the comments how you’re feeling about training camp, the new training facilities, or just any of your thoughts about Jaguars football. Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

