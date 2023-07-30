Tweets of the week: Calvin Ridley’s impressive route running and more highlights from week one of the Jaguars’ training camp

Happy Sunday Big Cat Country! With Jaguars football in full swing, I thought we would do something different for this week’s tweets of the week. What better way to chase away the Sunday scaries than to watch clips and read highlights from training camp last week?
The Jaguars:
Easy money for 16@ticketmaster | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/uCGjtobHHC— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 29, 2023
Defensive line full of dogs.@ticketmaster | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/nzriDuIjP0— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 29, 2023
.@swaggy_t1 on starting fast this season.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/9bOgsOsXBn— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 29, 2023
Muma gang!@ticketmaster | @chad_muma pic.twitter.com/Ye8yZzTrSG— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 29, 2023
And Dougie ️ playing DB! https://t.co/eLqEkCB2JX pic.twitter.com/3QhR4itI2u— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 28, 2023
Fair trade @jamalagnew | @Dream_Finders pic.twitter.com/I3DwMDVQVf— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 28, 2023
What does Year 3 hold for @Trevorlawrencee?#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/DbO0YkZKGV— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 29, 2023
Coach Pederson on @bscherff68’s impact on the O-Line.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/aechnBljnI— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 29, 2023
Lol this is going to be fun@CalvinRidley1 | @Trevorlawrencee pic.twitter.com/tnkWql8FV9— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 26, 2023
Trench mob @Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/ebuBLjEcJS— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 27, 2023
.@ventrell_miller looking smooth@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Mn7xzmWWnt— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 27, 2023
ETN outta the backfield @swaggy_t1 | @Dream_Finders pic.twitter.com/wVAIEiLk5M— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 28, 2023
Don’t sleep on the defense.@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/IUz6l8GKpt— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 28, 2023
Whatever you do, don’t forget about Zay.@zayjones11 | @Dream_Finders pic.twitter.com/HaUWNDUT2z— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 28, 2023
10 toes down@ckirk | @Dream_Finders pic.twitter.com/Yd9KEyknxR— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 28, 2023
A little rain can’t stop @CalvinRidley1’s shine @Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/OPHpeZGPGg— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 28, 2023
The sky is the limit for Jenkz and the J-Villains.@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/R1vBRmspcS— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 28, 2023
“My mindset is to be the last man standing.”@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/CmFb6hxMEg— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 28, 2023
ESPN Jaguars Reporter, Michael DiRocco:
The Jaguars’ OL ranking 31st in pass block win rate last season (ahead of only the Indianapolis Colts) by ESPN Analytics using NextGen GPS tracking data is apparently a point of contention for this year’s unit, evidenced by the shirt worn today by OC Press Taylor. pic.twitter.com/DrqvZ7vDJR— Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) July 27, 2023
QB1 pic.twitter.com/8oG06lTV1m— Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) July 26, 2023
Quick feet pic.twitter.com/G0N2KMbt77— Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) July 26, 2023
1010xl’s Mia O’Brien:
The #NFL is back. #Jaguars Training Camp is back.— 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) July 26, 2023
Mia’s Quick Hits driven by @arlingtontoy are BACK.
How did the Big Cats look on Day 1 at the Miller Electric Center? pic.twitter.com/5OlZDoeuhW
Who stood out on Day 2️⃣ of #Jaguars Training Camp?— 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) July 27, 2023
Mia is back with today’s Quick Hits from the Miller Electric Center, driven by @arlingtontoy #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/aKXWokljBY
Ridley, Engram… Gerrit Prince, oh my! #Jaguars playmakers BALLED OUT at Day 3 of Training Camp— 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) July 28, 2023
Mia breaks it all down in today’s edition of “Quick Hits,” driven by @arlingtontoy pic.twitter.com/aeMxgh1eAj
Calvin Ridley shines on & off the field + the first two INT’s of Camp— 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) July 29, 2023
Get the latest from #Jaguars Training Camp Day 4 with Mia’s Quick Hits, driven by @arlingtontoy pic.twitter.com/rTbCFkdAZ2
Calvin Ridley’s route running is POETRY IN MOTION #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/u4UEHKbbwH— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) July 29, 2023
Since I hear the “compare the WRs doing the same drill” video is v popular on this here website these days ⤵️— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) July 28, 2023
(Discuss amongst yourselves)#Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/fNSHCxMVwc
This byte from Mike Caldwell on Travon Walker is worth your 1:09 (and the screen record)— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) July 28, 2023
“He’s just understanding now that ‘I’m the guy. I’m the No. 1 pick. But I’m also Travon’” #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL
( : https://t.co/n06LGxDNMh | question: @ESPNdirocco) pic.twitter.com/7XGIbHx8gE
Evan Engram didn’t think he would be tagged + admits it was a rollercoaster the last few months.— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) July 27, 2023
“I think I even joked on Twitter about it… and then I did end up getting tagged” #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/rC1gutAAHu
No kicker controversy this year, Coach Campo is safe, we are #blessed— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) July 27, 2023
McManus perfect to begin the day, including this one from 50+ pic.twitter.com/v5wvXVF3xI
WJXT4 Sports Anchor Jamal St. Cyr:
Check out some Picks from Jaguars Training camp today⤵️— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 27, 2023
@ikevnguyenhttps://t.co/MOvbeL4s2H pic.twitter.com/NmoZCy4ao1
Right on target pic.twitter.com/6b15767u77— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 28, 2023
Trevor and Zay making it look easy pic.twitter.com/IFcdTDr3CM— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 28, 2023
Evan Engram pic.twitter.com/6hTDItud4t— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 29, 2023
Position Switch— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 29, 2023
De’Shaan Dixon moved from outside linebacker to D-line.
He bulked up 20 pounds over the offseason for the position change.
"I like the change definitely a new position for me." pic.twitter.com/yKI6epD8UX
A fan just yelled at Jags WR coach Chad Hall “Diggs or Ridley?”— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 29, 2023
Chad Hall responded “My boy Rid.”
NFL Photographer Logan Bowles:
Day1 with QB1 #backtofootball#NFLPhoto #Jaguars #trainingcamp— Logan Bowles (@PhotoBowles) July 26, 2023
for @NFL pic.twitter.com/4WURJMySCk
Day 2 with @eazyengram #backtofootball #NFLPhoto #Jaguars #TrainingCamp— Logan Bowles (@PhotoBowles) July 27, 2023
for @NFL pic.twitter.com/hP4udtUl59
The return #backtofootball #NFLPhoto #jaguars #TrainingCamp— Logan Bowles (@PhotoBowles) July 28, 2023
for @NFL pic.twitter.com/uJb6hBBcPK
17 x 16 #backtofootball#NFLPhoto #Jaguars #TrainingCamp— Logan Bowles (@PhotoBowles) July 29, 2023
for @NFL pic.twitter.com/LpktLm3Aau
Florida Times-Union Jacksonville Jaguars Reporter Demetrius Harvey:
Just hoppin around pic.twitter.com/1lNrenYe9Y— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 28, 2023
A couple of Jaguars defenders that have stood out to me this far: Josh Allen and Foye Oluokun.— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 29, 2023
Oluokun looks like he has an extra step this year. I think Devin Lloyd has looked better too which could be why Foye has improved.
This unit has a really good opportunity this year.
#Jaguars HC Doug Pederson mentions second-year CB Greg Junior as someone that has "Stepped up... caught the attention" within the secondary.— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 29, 2023
#Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says that he is eager to see RB Travis Etienne when the pads come on (Tuesday).— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 29, 2023
Said that part of what they're working with him is more under-center carries. He's already had plenty of work in shotgun.
Little Tank Bigsby content for y’all. Don’t ask what the move was. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/zicKjlRkk4— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 29, 2023
#Jaguars rookie safety Antonio Johnson with the first pick of training camp. Picked off CJ Beathard in team drills.— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 29, 2023
Second interception of camp goes to second year LB Chad Muma who jumped in front of Ridley to pick of Lawrence. Good play. #Jaguars— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 29, 2023
Kevin Austin with a nice touchdown going up against Tyson Campbell. Great throw by Trevor Lawrence. #Jaguars— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 29, 2023
Florida Times-Union Jacksonville Jaguars Reporter Juston W. Lewis
Calvin Ridley is better than advertised. Everything you’ve read or seen on him probably doesn’t even describe just how good he really is.— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) July 29, 2023
The dude looks like he’s locked in to show everyone who wrote him off just how wrong they were.
The vibe around this year’s camp compared to last year is completely different.— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) July 29, 2023
Everything seems way more fluid (as expected) and as OC Press Taylor mentioned earlier this week, Trevor is in complete control of that offense.
Defensively, the continuity of those guys is going to be big this year.— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) July 29, 2023
There were points last season where communication was an issue. The fact that the terminology is the same, coaches are the same, players are the same is going to be important.
All of the usual suspects are doing well (no pads yet) but Devin Lloyd has caught my eye a bit.— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) July 29, 2023
The talent was always there, it might be on full display this season.
And lastly, McManus is gonna put a lot more points on the board this year. I haven’t seen him miss yet.— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) July 29, 2023
We haven’t heard a peep about kicking. Last year that was not the case at all.
#Jagaurs HC Doug Pederson on CB Tyson Campbell: "I just love the way he came back and really has embraced being in that conversation for one of the top corners in the league" pic.twitter.com/xfi2HdeqyF— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) July 29, 2023
Jaguar Report Reporter John Shipley:
No pads on, but Travon Walker with a good rep in team drills. Completely stuffed an outside run for a TFL— John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 27, 2023
D'Ernest Johnson pops off a long run in team drills. House call— John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 27, 2023
Josh Allen has had a very good start to camp.— John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 28, 2023
If Prince and Farrell produce and develop like what the hype keeps indicating, the Jaguars have a chance to have awfully loaded TE room in terms of depth and versatility. One of the previously biggest holes on the roster post-Marcedes could become one of the deepest rooms.— John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 28, 2023
Strange had a good day today too. Caught a TD and saw Doug Pederson coaching him up on some run plays. That's on top of Evan Engram looking like Evan Engram. Crazy development of that room.— John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 28, 2023
Pederson says that Etienne has been such a good shotgun runner in his career that they want to emphasize more under-center runs with him— John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 29, 2023
Jaguars Senior Reporter J.P. Shadrick:
Ridley is different. Route running is so sharp and can stop on a dime. #Jaguars #DUUUVAL— J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) July 26, 2023
McManus from 64 in warmups #Jaguars #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Kf6q0CFZ0N— J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) July 27, 2023
"It's hard not to be excited."@TrevorLawrencee sits down with @Sara_Walsh to talk about expectations down in Jacksonville.— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 29, 2023
: Back Together Weekend on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/fMia5mrSrw
Talking @Jaguars and what Doug Pederson told me Trevor Lawrence can do to be among the NFL’s elite. #nflnetwork #jaguars #duuuval pic.twitter.com/UWuakLS8yq— Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) July 29, 2023
How are you feeling about the completion of week one of training camp? Did you attend any of the open practices? Share with us in the comments how you’re feeling about training camp, the new training facilities, or just any of your thoughts about Jaguars football. Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.
Loading comments...