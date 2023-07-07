Fan favorite seasons: 1996

We are getting closer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ regular season kickoff. To help count the days down, I thought it would be a good time to look at previous seasons. I asked on Twitter and Facebook what you consider the Jaguars’ best season. Of course, I received a lot of “1999” and “2017” answers, but there was also a mix of “1995”, “1996”, “1997”, and “2007”. I previously highlighted the 1997 season when we were 97 days away from the regular season kickoff and started with 1995, so let’s continue with the 1996 season.

During the 1996 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected (in draft order): LB Kevin Hardy, DE Tony Brackens, C Michael Cheever, DB Aaron Beasley, WR Reggie Barlow, T Jimmy Herndon, DB John Fisher, WR Chris Doering, WR Clarence Jones, and WR Gregory Spann. DE Jeff Lageman, DE Kelvin Pritchett, WR Keenan McCardell, LB Eddie Robinson, T Leon Searcy, and NT John Jurkovic were signed during free agency.

The team was coached by Tom Coughlin and finished the regular season with a record of 9-7 and 2nd in the AFC Central Division (Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Oilers, and Baltimore Ravens). The defense ran a 4-3 alignment. The Jaguars ended the preseason with a 2-2 record. Jacksonville Municipal Stadium averaged 66,692 attendees per game and had a season total of 533,533 attendees.

Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on September 1, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 24 - Steelers 9

Attendance: 70,210

Willie Jackson, Keenan McCardell, and James Stewart scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 20 out of 31 attempted passes for 212 yards. James Stewart led the team with 77 rushing yards, and Keenan McCardell led with 53 receiving yards. Randy Jordan averaged 35.00 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 2 punts for 20 yards. Bryan Barker punted 5 times for 207 yards. Mike Hollis made 1 out of 1 field goal attempt. Jeff Lageman registered 2 sacks, and Clyde Simmons recorded 1 sack. Kevin Hardy registered 1 sack and 1 interception.

Week 1 uniforms

Week 2: Houston Oilers at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on September 8, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 27 - Oilers 34

Attendance: 66,468

James Stewart, Jimmy Smith, and Keenan McCardell scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 27 out of 38 attempted passes for 302 yards. James Stewart led the team with 58 rushing yards, and Keenan McCardell led with 100 receiving yards. Randy Jordan averaged 27.25 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 2 punts for 47 yards. Bryan Barker punted 1 time for 48 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 3 attempted field goals. Kevin Hardy registered 1 sack.

Week 2 uniforms

Week 3: Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 15, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 3 - Raiders 17

Attendance: 46,291

Mark Brunell completed 18 out of 37 attempted passes for 217 yards. James Stewart led the team with 51 rushing yards, and Keenan McCardell led with 72 receiving yards. Jimmy Smith averaged 20.00 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 1 punt for 16 yards. Bryan Barker punted 7 times for 256 yards. Mike Hollis made 1 out of 1 field goal attempt. Vinnie Clark and Chris Hudson each had 1 interception, and John Jurkovic registered 1 sack.

Week 3 uniforms

Week 4: New England Patriots at Foxboro Stadium on September 22, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 25 - Patriots 28

Attendance: 59,446

Andre Rison scored 2 touchdowns, and Jimmy Smith scored 1 touchdown. Mark Brunell completed 23 out of 39 attempted passes for 432 yards and led the team with 24 rushing yards. Andre Rison led the team with 115 receiving yards. Jimmy Smith averaged 29.00 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 1 punt for 16 yards. Bryan Barker punted 5 times for 203 yards. Mike Hollis made 1 out of 2 field goal attempts. Dave Thomas had 1 interception. Clyde Simmons registered 2 sacks, and Kevin Hardy and Kelvin Pritchett each registered 1 sack.

Week 4 uniforms

Week 5: Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on September 29, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 24 - Panthers 14

Attendance: 71,537

The Jaguars/Panthers highlights start at 7:41

James Stewart scored 2 touchdowns, and Jimmy Smith scored 1 touchdown. Mark Brunell completed 15 out of 27 attempted passes for 214 yards. James Stewart led the team with 96 rushing yards, and Keenan McCardell led with 67 receiving yards. Randy Jordan averaged 14.00 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 2 punts for 26 yards. Bryan Barker punted 6 times for 310 yards. Mike Hollis made 1 out of 1 field goal attempt. Tony Brackens and Joel Smeenge each registered 2 sacks, and Eddie Robinson recorded 1 sack.

Week 5 uniforms

Week 6: New Orleans Saints at Louisiana Superdome on October 6, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 13 - Saints 17

Attendance: 34,231

Jaguars/Saints highlights start at 1:10

James Stewart scored the only touchdown. Mark Brunell completed 28 out of 35 attempted passes for 250 yards. James Stewart led the team with 79 rushing yards, and Keenan McCardell led with 86 receiving yards. Randy Jordan averaged 18.50 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 4 punts for 70 yards. Bryan Barker punted 3 times for 123 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 3 attempted field goals. Travis Davis had 1 interception.

Week 6 uniforms

Week 7: New York Jets at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on October 13, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 21 - Jets 17

Attendance: 65,699

Jimmy Smith and Willie Jackson scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 14 out of 23 attempted passes for 248 yards. James Stewart led the team with 55 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 135 receiving yards. Randy Jordan averaged 39.67 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 1 punt for 6 yards. Bryan Barker punted 7 times for 275 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 2 attempted field goals. Kevin Hardy and Dave Thomas each had 1 interception.

Week 7 uniforms

Week 8: St. Louis Rams at Trans World Dome on October 20, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 14 - Rams 17

Attendance: 60,066

James Stewart scored both touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 37 out of 52 attempted passes for 421 yards. James Stewart led the team with 112 rushing yards, and Keenan McCardell led with 232 receiving yards. Kendricke Bullard averaged 25.50 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 2 punts for 21 yards. Dana Hall had a 20-yard interception. Jeff Lageman and Joel Smeenge each registered 1 sack.

Week 8 uniforms

Week 9: Cincinnati Bengals at Cinergy Field on October 27, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 21 - Bengals 28

Attendance: 45,890

Mark Brunell, Natrone Means, and Jimmy Smith scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 18 out of 31 attempted passes for 215 yards. James Stewart led the team with 80 rushing yards, and Andre Rison led with 74 receiving yards. Randy Jordan averaged 24.00 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 4 punts for 39 yards. Bryan Barker punted 7 times for 305 yards. Clyde Simmons registered 2.5 sacks, Tony Brackens and Joel Smeenge each registered 1 sack, and Jeff Lageman recorded 0.5 sacks.

Week 9 uniforms

Week 10: bye week

Week 11: Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on November 10, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 30 - Ravens 27

Attendance: 64,628

James Stewart scored 2 touchdowns, and Mark Brunell scored 1 touchdown. Mark Brunell completed 24 out of 37 attempted passes for 354 yards and led the team with 58 rushing yards. Pete Mitchell led with 80 receiving yards. Ricky Bell averaged 28.00 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 1 punt for 21 yards. Bryan Barker punted 4 times for 197 yards. Mike Hollis made 3 out of 3 attempted field goals. Tony Brackens, Kevin Hardy, Clyde Simmons, and Joel Smeenge each registered 1 sack.

Week 11 uniforms

Week 12: Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on November 17, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 3 - Steelers 28

Attendance: 58,879

Mark Brunell completed 28 out of 47 attempted passes for 215 yards. James Stewart led the team with 62 rushing yards, and Willie Jackson led with 69 receiving yards. Ricky Bell averaged 23.50 yards in kickoff returns. Bryan Barker punted 8 times for 347 yards. Mike Hollis made 1 out of 1 field goal attempt. Travis Davis had 1 interception and registered 0.5 sacks. Tony Brackens recorded 1 sack, and Chris Hudson registered 0.5 sacks.

Week 12 uniforms

Week 13: Baltimore Ravens at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 28 - Ravens 25

Attendance: 57,384

James Stewart, Pete Mitchell, and Willie Jackson scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 28 out of 46 attempted passes for 306 yards. Natrone Means led the team with 39 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 131 receiving yards. Bucky Brooks averaged 25.75 yards in kickoff returns. Bryan Barker punted 4 times for 203 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 3 attempted field goals. Clyde Simmons registered 1 sack.

Week 13 uniforms

Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on December 1, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 30 - Bengals 27

Attendance: 57,408

Mickey Washington and Keenan McCardell scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 21 out of 34 attempted passes for 356 yards. Natrone Means led the team with 56 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 162 receiving yards. Bucky Brooks averaged 24.20 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 2 punts for 9 yards. Bryan Barker punted 3 times for 155 yards. Mike Hollis made 5 out of 5 attempted field goals. Mickey Washington and Aaron Beasley each had 1 interception.

Week 14 uniforms

Week 15: Houston Oilers at Astrodome on December 8, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 23 - Oilers 17

Attendance: 20,196

Natrone Means scored both touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 15 out of 25 attempted passes for 172 yards. Natrone Means led the team with 67 rushing yards, and Keenan McCardell led with 68 receiving yards. Bucky Brooks averaged 23.33 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 1 punt for 20 yards and had a 21-yard interception. Bryan Barker punted 3 times for 142 yards. Mike Hollis made 3 out of 4 attempted field goals. Kevin Hardy registered 1.5 sacks, Tony Brackens and Kelvin Pritchett each recorded 1 sack, and Don Davey registered 0.5 sacks.

Week 15 uniforms

Week 16: Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on December 15, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 20 - Seahawks 13

Attendance: 66,134

Jimmy Smith scored both touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 19 out of 26 attempted passes for 231 yards. Natrone Means led the team with 92 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 124 receiving yards. Bucky Brooks averaged 22.67 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 4 punts for 25 yards. Bryan Barker punted 3 times for 110 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 3 attempted field goals. Tony Brackens had a 27-yard interception and registered 1 sack, and Jeff Lageman recorded 1 sack.

Week 16 uniforms

Week 17: Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on December 22, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 19 - Falcons 17

Attendance: 71,449

Jaguars/Falcons highlights start at 8:33

Mark Brunell scored the only touchdown and completed 18 out of 29 attempted passes for 222 yards. Natrone Means led the team with 110 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 75 receiving yards. Bucky Brooks averaged 25.00 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 2 punts for 12 yards. Bryan Barker punted 3 times for 135 yards. Mike Hollis made 4 out of 4 attempted field goals. Aaron Beasley registered 1 sack.

Week 17 uniforms

Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium on December 28, 1996

Final score: Jaguars 30 - Bills 27

Attendance: 70,213

Clyde Simmons, Natrone Means, and Jimmy Smith scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 18 out of 33 attempted passes for 239 yards. Natrone Means led the team with 175 rushing yards, and Keenan McCardell led with 76 receiving yards. Ricky Bell averaged 25.00 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 2 punts for 11 yards. Bryan Barker punted 5 times for 253 yards. Mike Hollis made 3 out of 4 attempted field goals. Clyde Simmons registered 2 sacks and an interception that resulted in a touchdown. Tony Brackens registered 1 sack.

Wild Card uniforms

Divisional Playoff: Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium on January 4, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 30 - Broncos 27

Attendance: 75,678

Natrone Means, Keenan McCardell, and Jimmy Smith scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 18 out of 29 attempted passes for 245 yards. Natrone Means led the team with 140 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 71 receiving yards. Bucky Brooks averaged 18.75 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 1 punt for 3 yards. Bryan Barker punted 3 times for 119 yards. Mike Hollis made 3 out of 3 attempted field goals. Eddie Robinson registered 1 sack.

Divisional uniforms

AFC Championship: New England Patriots at Foxboro Stadium on January 12, 1997

Final score: Jaguars 6 - Patriots 20

Attendance: 60,190

Mark Brunell completed 20 out of 38 attempted passes for 190 yards. Natrone Means led the team with 43 rushing yards, and Pete Mitchell led with 63 receiving yards. Bucky Brooks averaged 17.25 yards in kickoff returns. Chris Hudson returned 4 punts for 15 yards. Bryan Barker punted 5 times for 182 yards. Mike Hollis made 2 out of 2 attempted field goals. Aaron Beasley had a 15-yard interception. Don Davey registered 1 sack, and Eddie Robinson and Clyde Simmons were each credited with 0.5 sacks.

AFC Championship uniforms

Please share your memories from the 1996 season with us in the comments. You can find the highlights from the 1995 season here and the 1997 season here.