Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed announced their finalists for the best Jaguars player of the 21st Century

Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed of NBC Sports posted their list of finalists for “Best Player of the 21st Century” that did not include quarterbacks for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The five finalists were: RB Fred Taylor, RB Maurice Jones-Drew, DT John Henderson, CB Rashean Mathis, and CB Jalen Ramsey.

Fred Taylor (1998-2008)

Fred Taylor was drafted 9th overall by the Jaguars out of the University of Florida during the 1998 NFL Draft. During his eleven seasons with the Jaguars, Taylor recorded 11,271 total yards and 62 touchdowns. He currently holds the franchise’s “all-time leading rusher” title. In 2012, Taylor was inducted into the “Pride of the Jaguars”.

Maurice Jones-Drew (2006-2013)

Maurice Jones-Drew was drafted 60th overall by the Jaguars out of UCLA during the 2006 NFL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Jaguars, Jones-Drew recorded 8,071 yards and 68 touchdowns. He was the first in franchise history to have three consecutive seasons with at least 1,300 rushing yards and the first to lead the NFL in rushing yards.

John Henderson (2002-2009)

John Henderson was drafted 9th overall by the Jaguars out of Tennessee during the 2002 NFL Draft. During his eight seasons with the Jaguars, Henderson registered a total of 333 solo tackles and 426 combined tackles.

Rashean Mathis (2003-2012)

Rashean Mathis was drafted 39th overall by the Jaguars out of Bethune-Cookman during the 2003 NFL Draft. During his ten seasons with the Jaguars, Mathis registered a total of 461 solo tackles and 520 combined tackles. He was the first in franchise history to return three interceptions for a touchdown and to record eight interceptions during a single season.

Jalen Ramsey (2016-2019)

Jalen Ramsey was drafted 5th overall by the Jaguars out of Florida State during the 2016 NFL Draft. During his four seasons with the Jaguars, Ramsey registered 169 solo tackles and 193 combined tackles.

Who do you consider to be the best Jaguar that is not a quarterback from the 21st century? Was there anyone left off the list of finalists that you would have included? Share with us in the comments.