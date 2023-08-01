Jaguars training camp 2023: Day 6 recap

Ladies and gentlemen, we have full contact, padded practices. Your Jacksonville Jaguars are back for another day of training camp practice, and we’re here to provide you with a one-stop shop to catch up on any highlights, lowlights, or to discuss any items of interest from today's first padded practice for the home team!

DJ Doug



Coach Pederson just told them the music was to mellow.



He wanted something faster. pic.twitter.com/SiXOfnNKAJ — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

For the full Jaguars training camp schedule click here.

Tuesday gifted Jaguar fans to the all-important first day in pads, giving us our first (albeit, limited) glimpses into the battles between the offensive and defensive lines. Let's get into our observations from day six of camp. Also, I wanted to give a major shout-out to the many Jaguars media team and those working the beat for providing updates to those unable to make it out to the fields daily.

Practice Guest Appearances:

Former Texans and Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak at #jaguars practice for a second straight day #DUUUVAL — J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) August 1, 2023

Rick Spielman and Jeremy Fowler both at Jags practice today — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) August 1, 2023

Takeo Spikes roaming the sidelines at Jaguars training camp today. pic.twitter.com/BI9M0XnCB2 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Warm Ups/Drills:

Trevor Lawrence working through drills pic.twitter.com/wsgqREKWd7 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

This might be Press Taylor’s favorite part of his job. pic.twitter.com/tvtIh3Pslv — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

A couple of the men most #Jaguars fans want to see today. Finally, the team’s first rounder Anton Harrison will be on full display with pads on today. pic.twitter.com/MEWFj4rsdv — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 1, 2023

Finally we get a chance to see the big eaters in the ditch. pic.twitter.com/SdCGSNivgv — Rick Ballou (@Ballou1010xl) August 1, 2023

#Jaguars working on some tackling drills as DC Mike Caldwell talked about this morning. Jags were one of the worst tackling teams in the league last year. pic.twitter.com/bfRmUqG72A — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 1, 2023

Pass rushers going through drills pic.twitter.com/fXa20tWzKa — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Unfortunately, no fan or media video was allowed after warmups today, so seven-on-seven and full-team video will be limited to team sources for today's practice. Note: The team did not have any receiver versus secondary one on ones today, even during practice periods when they didn’t allow video. Nevertheless, we have you covered with all the updates to keep you informed!

Four on Four/Seven on Seven Drill Updates:

Good period for the #Jaguars young DBs. Erick Hallett jumps the route on Brenton Strange to pick Trevor. Greg Junior with a nice PBU lined up against Kendric Pryor, too. #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

More context provided on the Hallett interception:

Looked more like an issue with the route than the throw, but really impressive hands for

Hallett. Rookie DBs making plays this week — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 1, 2023

Erick Hallett with a nice pick of Trevor Lawrence in a drill that I think basically amounts to a mini version of 7-on-7. Beat Brenton Strange at the catch point — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 1, 2023

Trevor being Trevor. #Goat

Nice play by Trevor Lawrence. Just pumped and looked off the safety before finding a wide open Jamal Agnew — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 1, 2023

Seth Williams continuing to step up after a big day on Monday

Seth Williams has made an impression this camp. Just made a sick sideline grab against Greg Junior right in front of Trent Baalke and Press Taylor — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 1, 2023

Great toe-tap catch from Seth Williams along the sideline from Trevor. Beat Greg Junior by about 3 steps.



Williams has had some drops, sure. But quite a few eye-popping catches, too. #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Engram's Monday drops continuing into Tuesday.

Last pass went through Evan Engrams hands.



Could hear the let down from the crowd. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Engram immediately bounces back showing the crowd why they pay him the big bucks.

Hell of a catch by Evan Engram with Rayshawn Jenkins in tight coverage. Trevor delivered it perfectly. Touchdown. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) August 1, 2023

Engram redeems himself with a beauty of a TD in the corner of the endzone in 7-on-7, with Rayshawn draped all over him https://t.co/j0sfkgekjU — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Back-to-back touchdowns for Engram in redzone seven on seven drills!

7 on 7 redzone



Trevor Lawrence to Evan Engram



A bullet and a toe tap TD



Tyson Campbell was In coverage. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Chad Muma with the nice breakup #DefenseMatters

7 on 7 redzone



Trevor Lawrence to Tank Bigsby



Incomplete. Chad Muma went up and broke it up. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Gerrit Prince continues to put great plays on tape.

Gerit Prince with another TD! His fifth total of training camp in team drills. This was 7 on 7. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) August 1, 2023

Antonio Johnson making a play on the ball:

Antonio Johnson with his second INT of camp. Jumped a route on the goal line. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) August 1, 2023

Antonio Johnson with his second INT of Camp, this one of Nathan Rourke (Josh Pederson intended target) #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Antonio Johnson is having a good day coverage wise, has made some plays in red zone — Rick Ballou (@Ballou1010xl) August 1, 2023

11 on 11 Drill Updates:

Forgot about Zay... Back-to-back touchdowns!

11 on 11



Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones



1 handed grab for the TD. Devin Lloyd was the closest person in coverage — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Play of the day just made. Zay Jones with an impressive grab over Devin Lloyd who was right there with him in coverage. Trevor Lawrence put it perfectly over Lloyd. Maybe his best throw of camp — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 1, 2023

11 on 11



Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones



Great throw TD and great catch! Tre Herndon in coverage — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

This guy's gonna be a tank to bring down...

11 on 11



Tank Bigsby dropping the shoulder.



He is running hard! — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Tank Bigsby looks like an unstoppable force running up the gut. Inside zone and inside gap stuff should be his bread and butter.



Send in the Tank. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) August 1, 2023

Zay having an incredible day!

11 on 11



Trevor Lawrence on the roll to Zay Jones



TD. Claybrooks in coverage — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Another Zay TD and they throw the flag for OPI, this poor man — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Another diving catch from Zay in the endzone, but the refs call it out of bounds



… you know he had something to say to them afterwards #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Etienne showing the wheels.

11 on 11



Pitch to ETN



Turns on the speed red says TD — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

This may be one incredible 1-2 punch

11 on 11 Redzone



Handoff Bigsby he would not be stopped TD — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Make it 2 TDs for Tank, this one from the 3-yard line.



This is why they went RB on Day 2, folks — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Watching Tank Bigsby hit the hole in the red zone pic.twitter.com/R3hXMTMwEc — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 1, 2023

Christian Kirk sighting!!!

11 on 11 Redzone



Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk



TD he was wide open! — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Trevor drastically improved in redzone compared to last year's training camp

Three TDs for Trevor on five throws in last red zone 11 on 11. Another one looked like a TD to me and one with a little too much on it for Seth Williams. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) August 1, 2023

The former number one pick getting in on the action!

Travon Walker gets into the backfield (up against Walker Little), forces Trevor to scramble for first time today #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Muma with another redzone stop!

11 on 11 Redzone



Trevor Lawrence handoff to ETN



Stoppped quickly by Muma — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Put some respect on his name!!! Not just special teams.

11 on 11



CJ Beathard to Agnew



He turns on the jets for a TD — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Defense stepping up...

Diving INT from Caleb Johnson on a tipped pass from CJB. Parker Washington the intended receiver. #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Caleb Johnson with a red-zone pick on CJ Beathard. Beathard hits Gerrit Prince for a TD on next play — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 1, 2023

Zay is showing out today.

Zay Jones with his third TD of the day as RZ 11-on-11 resumes. Outran and split two defenders in the endzone.



Sure, Ridley isn’t on the field currently. But Zay has had a helluva few days of Camp. #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Defense!!! We like redzone sacks.

11 on 11 redzone



Trevor sacked — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Nice play by Tank and Lloyd.

11 on 11 redzone



Trevor Lawrence pitch to Tank



Nice move to make the first guy miss. Devin Lloyd there for the stop. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Dewey showing off the weight room gains!

11 on 11 redzone



Trevor Lawrence to Evan Engram



Pass incomplete. Andrew Wingard ripped it out. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Mark my words - the Jaguars redzone will be better this season. Tank will be a massive reason.

11 on 11 redzone



Trevor Lawrence handoff to Hasty



Easy TD — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Zay Jones is a matchup problem.

11 on 11 redzone



Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones



TD back of the endzone. Great catchy



Tre Herndon in coverage. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Trevor to Zay has been a big time combo in RZ. 4 TD connections for the pair today. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) August 1, 2023

D-Line vs O-Line:

Anton working off to the side of OL/DL 1-on-1’s with training staff



(And yes, unfortunately: no video + OL/DL 1-on-1’s are on the complete opposite end of the field and we can’t go over there ) — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

O-Line VS D-Line



Cole Van Lanen against K’lavon Chassion



Looks like Chassion got on the inside of him. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

O-Line VS D-Line



Cooper Hodges vs Raymond Vohasek



Looks like Vohasek won the rep. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

Special Teamers Are People Too:

McManus continuing his string of strong kicking practices:

Depth Chart Items of Note:

Note - Today's depth chart updates seemed to be heavily impacted by multiple players being nicked up prior to or in today's practice (below).

No Anton Harrison to begin first team period. Josh Wells in at RT (Walker Little at LT). He’s standing with coaching staff at midfield.#Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Cooper Hodges running with the 2nd team O -line — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

P.S. Parker Washington in with TL16 & first team, too — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Trevor opts for the more difficult TD route and Williams in the corner of the endzone. Williams shaken up / training staff came over, but he jogs it off



More importantly: Williams running with the first team on Field 2 https://t.co/ve11HMjpaS — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Antonio Johnson making his debut opposite Daniel Thomas with first team defense #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Injury Takeaways:

With today's padded practice as a follow-up to yesterday's practice in shells (tops only), the team seemed to be taking the very conservative route with many of the players with even minor issues or injuries. This is absolutely the correct route during training camp and preseason, but something we will definitely want to keep an eye on as we continue throughout camp and preseason.

A benefit of having a few guys nicked up is that the coaching staff and front office seemed to lean into getting an extended look at a few other players prior to the first roster cutdowns. This also allows an extended look at those who could be pushed into starting roles if injuries were to occur in-season. A few players who gained additional reps today are:

Zay Jones: In very many ways today became the Zay Jones show, with Zay having a huge day with Ridley limited.

Parker Washington and Seth Williams: both received extended reps with the ones with Zay getting more starting and slot reps

Josh Wells: received starting right tackle reps with Anton Harrison limited

Antonio Johnson and Daniel Thomas: both beginning the day as the starting safety duo with Cisco limited with an assumed hamstring injury

Cooper Hodges: received extensive reps at guard with Ben Bartch still working to return from the training camp PUP list.

Injury Updates:

Hamilton is back!

BRW, DaVon Hamilton, held out of team drills last week with back spasms, is participating today



(See! It’s ok to be precautionary!!! Marathon not a sprint!!!)#Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Harrison injury minor, but more updates tomorrow.

Jaguars RT Anton Harrison didn’t participate in team or 1 on 1 drills today because of shoulder soreness. He said it’s not a serious issue. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 1, 2023

Also worth noting: Jaguars rookie RT and first-rounder Anton Harrison is sitting out one-on-ones after also sitting out team drills.



Updates on Harrison and Ridley expected tomorrow when coach Doug Pederson talks before practice. — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) August 1, 2023

Calvin Ridley nicked up; more updates tomorrow.

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley left practice early, has his pads off and is sitting in the cool zone — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) August 1, 2023

Cisco limited with apparent hamstring, but no official word to date.

DC Mike Caldwell says Andre Cisco will be day-to-day, period-to-period participant. Didn't specify what the injury was; he'll be a Training Staff decision.



"Saw him this morning and he looks good"#Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Haven’t heard anything, but considering he did participate in individual drills: I’d say it’s the same as Cisco and they’re just being precautious https://t.co/buYKmHtu04 — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 1, 2023

Injury updates from the flagship station.

Is Calvin Ridley okay? What about the other #Jaguars who were sidelined at practice today?



Mia has your update + stand-out’s from Training Camp Practice No. 6 in today’s “Quick Hits,” driven by @arlingtontoy pic.twitter.com/nvz74ARfdM — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) August 1, 2023

Other Notes/Updates:

DiRocco's Takeaways:

⭐️ WR Zay Jones had four TD catches in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11, including one-hander. Continues a good camp.



Two more TD catches for TE Gerrit Prince. Having a great camp.



LBs Josh Allen and Travon Walker had solid days. “Sack” for Allen and Walker blew up couple run plays. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 1, 2023

⛑️ DT Roy Robertson-Harris had ice water poured on him at autograph table after signing. Heat index of 100 today. He had a good practice (two run stuffs).



⛏️ S Antonio Johnson (off Beathard), LB Caleb Johnson (Beathard) and CB Erick Hallett II (off Lawrence) with INTs today. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 1, 2023

Cam Robinson working at guard:

#Jaguars O-line coach Phil Rauscher told me Cam Robinson will get some reps at LG now that pads go on in camp cuz he can better protect himself at new position. Added it doesn’t mean he will play there when he comes off 4-game suspension. Fluid situation. — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) August 1, 2023

Fight, fight, fight!!!

Jaguars just had their first camp skirmish: Adam Gotsis and Darryl Williams in one-on-one pass rush drills — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) August 1, 2023

Devin Lloyd szn?

Practice report is coming, but one thing I wasn't able to quite fit in but want to point out: Devin Lloyd seemed like he was in all of the right spots today. @JustonLewis_ pointed it out -- even on reps he "lost", he still wasn't out of place. Good signs for the second-year LB — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 1, 2023

Who doesn't love a tank?

A running game is an O-Line's best friend!



But having a running back with the name TANK has got to be an offensive line's dream.



"He came and said I'm a tank. Done period. Trent sign him now." pic.twitter.com/fxCuxPX3UU — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 1, 2023

