 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jaguars training camp 2023: Day 6 recap

The Jacksonville Jaguars returned to the field for day six of training camp and the first day in pads.

By Travis D Holmes
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars Offseason Workout Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, we have full contact, padded practices. Your Jacksonville Jaguars are back for another day of training camp practice, and we’re here to provide you with a one-stop shop to catch up on any highlights, lowlights, or to discuss any items of interest from today's first padded practice for the home team!

For the full Jaguars training camp schedule click here.

Tuesday gifted Jaguar fans to the all-important first day in pads, giving us our first (albeit, limited) glimpses into the battles between the offensive and defensive lines. Let's get into our observations from day six of camp. Also, I wanted to give a major shout-out to the many Jaguars media team and those working the beat for providing updates to those unable to make it out to the fields daily.

Practice Guest Appearances:

Warm Ups/Drills:

Unfortunately, no fan or media video was allowed after warmups today, so seven-on-seven and full-team video will be limited to team sources for today's practice. Note: The team did not have any receiver versus secondary one on ones today, even during practice periods when they didn’t allow video. Nevertheless, we have you covered with all the updates to keep you informed!

Four on Four/Seven on Seven Drill Updates:

More context provided on the Hallett interception:

Trevor being Trevor. #Goat

Seth Williams continuing to step up after a big day on Monday

Engram's Monday drops continuing into Tuesday.

Engram immediately bounces back showing the crowd why they pay him the big bucks.

Back-to-back touchdowns for Engram in redzone seven on seven drills!

Chad Muma with the nice breakup #DefenseMatters

Gerrit Prince continues to put great plays on tape.

Antonio Johnson making a play on the ball:

11 on 11 Drill Updates:

Forgot about Zay... Back-to-back touchdowns!

This guy's gonna be a tank to bring down...

Zay having an incredible day!

Etienne showing the wheels.

This may be one incredible 1-2 punch

Christian Kirk sighting!!!

Trevor drastically improved in redzone compared to last year's training camp

The former number one pick getting in on the action!

Muma with another redzone stop!

Put some respect on his name!!! Not just special teams.

Defense stepping up...

Zay is showing out today.

Defense!!! We like redzone sacks.

Nice play by Tank and Lloyd.

Dewey showing off the weight room gains!

Mark my words - the Jaguars redzone will be better this season. Tank will be a massive reason.

Zay Jones is a matchup problem.

D-Line vs O-Line:

Special Teamers Are People Too:

McManus continuing his string of strong kicking practices:

Depth Chart Items of Note:

Note - Today's depth chart updates seemed to be heavily impacted by multiple players being nicked up prior to or in today's practice (below).

Injury Takeaways:

With today's padded practice as a follow-up to yesterday's practice in shells (tops only), the team seemed to be taking the very conservative route with many of the players with even minor issues or injuries. This is absolutely the correct route during training camp and preseason, but something we will definitely want to keep an eye on as we continue throughout camp and preseason.

A benefit of having a few guys nicked up is that the coaching staff and front office seemed to lean into getting an extended look at a few other players prior to the first roster cutdowns. This also allows an extended look at those who could be pushed into starting roles if injuries were to occur in-season. A few players who gained additional reps today are:

  • Zay Jones: In very many ways today became the Zay Jones show, with Zay having a huge day with Ridley limited.
  • Parker Washington and Seth Williams: both received extended reps with the ones with Zay getting more starting and slot reps
  • Josh Wells: received starting right tackle reps with Anton Harrison limited
  • Antonio Johnson and Daniel Thomas: both beginning the day as the starting safety duo with Cisco limited with an assumed hamstring injury
  • Cooper Hodges: received extensive reps at guard with Ben Bartch still working to return from the training camp PUP list.

Injury Updates:

Hamilton is back!

Harrison injury minor, but more updates tomorrow.

Calvin Ridley nicked up; more updates tomorrow.

Cisco limited with apparent hamstring, but no official word to date.

Injury updates from the flagship station.

Other Notes/Updates:

DiRocco's Takeaways:

Cam Robinson working at guard:

Fight, fight, fight!!!

Devin Lloyd szn?

Who doesn't love a tank?

That it’s from us for today! What are your thoughts on day six of training camp practices? Are you excited to see more battles within the trenches now that the pads have finally come out? Which position battles are you interested in seeing?

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...