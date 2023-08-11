The long wait for kick-off is finally over on Saturday afternoon, as the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first week of the 2023 NFL Preseason. While it’s not full-on football action, it is a nice little appetizer of what the 2023 Jaguars could look like.

While it is the preseason and we all know there isn’t much you can take from that, the Jacksonville Jaguars did open as a 4-point favorite over the Cowboys, which usually means Vegas likes the Jaguars overall depth a little bit more than the Cowboys and I can’t say I disagree with that.

It will be interesting to see how much we see from the Jaguars first team and what Doug Pederson has cooked up for the first preseason game of for the Jaguars 2023 season. It was confirmed by Pederson some of the Jaguars starters will be playing in the first game.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Cowboys

Live Stream: CBS 47 (Local) and Jaguars TV Networks

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Saturday, Aug. 12, 5:00 PM

Where: AT&T Stadium

Odds: Jaguars are 4-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook