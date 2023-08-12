Jaguars vs Cowboys: Week 1 preseason live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys for week 1 of the 2023 preseason. Kickoff is at 5:00 PM EST. To find out how to watch/listen to the game, click here.
Injury report:
#Jaguars who are ruled out/won't dress today vs. Cowboys per Jaguars radio:— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 12, 2023
CB Tyson Campbell (concussion protocol)
TE Sammis Reyes (concussion protocol)
OLB Willie Taylor III
LB Foye Oluokun
G Tyler Shatley (Afib)
7:24: (cuss) Touchdown Cowboys. Aubrey misses the field goal. 16-14 Cowboys.
7:20: End of the third quarter. 14-10 Jaguars.
7:17:
Jordan Smith just made the best play of his career. Where were you?— Rick Ballou (@Ballou1010xl) August 12, 2023
7:14: The refs somehow miss what should have been a penalty against the Cowboys. The Cowboys take over on downs.
7:02: Quarterback Nathan Rourke takes the field.
6:58: The defense holds the Cowboys to a field goal. 14-10 Jaguars.
6:34: END OF THE FIRST HALF. Jaguars lead 14-7.
How we feeling?#JAXvsDAL | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/evrZTF92tV— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023
6:32: The Cowboys score with 13 seconds left in the half. 14-7 Jaguars.
6:27: Jeremiah Ledbetter with a sack! The defense has three sacks so far in the first half.
3 sacks so far for #Jaguars:— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 12, 2023
Ledbetter
Hamilton
Abdullah
Cisco helped create the Hamilton sack with a blitz off the edge.
6:22: Two-minute warning.
6:20: Jaguars go for it on 4th down and the ball is dropped by Austin Jr.
6:10: The Cowboys go three and out. Parker Washington with an 18-yard return.
6:04: Beathard with a touchdown! Jaguars lead 14-0
Come to the studio!@cjbeathard | #JAXvsDAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/6bAnIrSHu4— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023
6:01: Harris with an impressive 42-yard catch. 1st and goal Jaguars.
5:56: YASIR ABDULLAH WITH THE SACK. The Cowboys kick to Parker Washington.
5:52: INJURY UPDATE
#JAXvsDAL Injury Update, brought to you by @BaptistHealthJx: Ross Matiscik is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023
5:51: Logan Cooke comes out to kick.
5:48: Beginning of the second quarter.
5:45: End of the first quarter. 8-0 Jaguars.
5:43: The Cowboys lose the ball! Gregory Junior forces the fumble and Daniel Thomas with the recovery. Jaguars ball at the one-yard line.
Have a day, @objunior27! A forced fumble and a recovery to kick off the preseason.#JAXvsDAL | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/X1TMmcM3vF— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023
5:36: Tim Jones with impressive speed and a nice catch but it is out of bounds. Logan Cooke punts.
5:35: Jaguars with their third penalty in the first quarter.
5:34: CJ Beathard is in at quarterback.
5:31: Defense with the pressure! The Cowboys kick the ball.
5:25: Lawrence to Kirk for a TOUCHDOWN on fourth down. Zay Jones caught the two-point conversion! 8-0 Jaguars.
Nice pass pro by Jags rookie RT Anton Harrison passing off the stunt with the RG pic.twitter.com/tXFa1212FM— Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 12, 2023
2-point conversions are #EasyToCelebrate@zayjones11 | @budlight pic.twitter.com/so2jh74yiW— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023
5:22: Calvin Ridley just sparked a lot of joy in my day with a 12-yard catch.
5:20: The offense goes 3 and out. The Cowboys fumble the return! Gregory Junior recovers the fumble. Jaguars ball.
.@rossmatiscik with the forced fumble! @objunior27 recovers.#JAXvsDAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/JbqXuO5nmP— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023
5:12: Cisco with the pressure and DaVon Hamilton with a sack! Cowboys kick on 4th & 20.
5:11: The Cowboys pick up the first down.
5:09: Well fudge. Lawrence is intercepted.
Lawrence’s pass is intercepted pic.twitter.com/mNfQVh82tM— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) August 12, 2023
5:08: The offense takes the field
5:07: Jaguars will receive the ball. Parker Washington is lined up to return the ball.
