Jaguars vs Cowboys: Week 1 preseason live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys for week 1 of the 2023 preseason. Kickoff is at 5:00 PM EST. To find out how to watch/listen to the game, click here.

Injury report:

#Jaguars who are ruled out/won't dress today vs. Cowboys per Jaguars radio:



CB Tyson Campbell (concussion protocol)

TE Sammis Reyes (concussion protocol)

OLB Willie Taylor III

LB Foye Oluokun

G Tyler Shatley (Afib) — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 12, 2023

7:24: (cuss) Touchdown Cowboys. Aubrey misses the field goal. 16-14 Cowboys.

7:20: End of the third quarter. 14-10 Jaguars.

7:17:

Jordan Smith just made the best play of his career. Where were you? — Rick Ballou (@Ballou1010xl) August 12, 2023

7:14: The refs somehow miss what should have been a penalty against the Cowboys. The Cowboys take over on downs.

7:02: Quarterback Nathan Rourke takes the field.

6:58: The defense holds the Cowboys to a field goal. 14-10 Jaguars.

6:34: END OF THE FIRST HALF. Jaguars lead 14-7.

6:32: The Cowboys score with 13 seconds left in the half. 14-7 Jaguars.

6:27: Jeremiah Ledbetter with a sack! The defense has three sacks so far in the first half.

3 sacks so far for #Jaguars:



Ledbetter

Hamilton

Abdullah



Cisco helped create the Hamilton sack with a blitz off the edge. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 12, 2023

6:22: Two-minute warning.

6:20: Jaguars go for it on 4th down and the ball is dropped by Austin Jr.

6:10: The Cowboys go three and out. Parker Washington with an 18-yard return.

6:04: Beathard with a touchdown! Jaguars lead 14-0

6:01: Harris with an impressive 42-yard catch. 1st and goal Jaguars.

5:56: YASIR ABDULLAH WITH THE SACK. The Cowboys kick to Parker Washington.

5:52: INJURY UPDATE

#JAXvsDAL Injury Update, brought to you by @BaptistHealthJx: Ross Matiscik is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023

5:51: Logan Cooke comes out to kick.

5:48: Beginning of the second quarter.

5:45: End of the first quarter. 8-0 Jaguars.

5:43: The Cowboys lose the ball! Gregory Junior forces the fumble and Daniel Thomas with the recovery. Jaguars ball at the one-yard line.

Have a day, @objunior27! A forced fumble and a recovery to kick off the preseason.#JAXvsDAL | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/X1TMmcM3vF — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023

5:36: Tim Jones with impressive speed and a nice catch but it is out of bounds. Logan Cooke punts.

5:35: Jaguars with their third penalty in the first quarter.

5:34: CJ Beathard is in at quarterback.

5:31: Defense with the pressure! The Cowboys kick the ball.

5:25: Lawrence to Kirk for a TOUCHDOWN on fourth down. Zay Jones caught the two-point conversion! 8-0 Jaguars.

Nice pass pro by Jags rookie RT Anton Harrison passing off the stunt with the RG pic.twitter.com/tXFa1212FM — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 12, 2023

5:22: Calvin Ridley just sparked a lot of joy in my day with a 12-yard catch.

5:20: The offense goes 3 and out. The Cowboys fumble the return! Gregory Junior recovers the fumble. Jaguars ball.

5:12: Cisco with the pressure and DaVon Hamilton with a sack! Cowboys kick on 4th & 20.

5:11: The Cowboys pick up the first down.

5:09: Well fudge. Lawrence is intercepted.

Lawrence’s pass is intercepted pic.twitter.com/mNfQVh82tM — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) August 12, 2023

5:08: The offense takes the field

5:07: Jaguars will receive the ball. Parker Washington is lined up to return the ball.