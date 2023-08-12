Big Cat Country Reacts survey results: Jaguars fans are really excited to watch Calvin Ridley

A few days ago we asked: What is your current confidence level in the team? And which new player are you most excited to watch? The results are in, and 54% of voters said “extremely confident” while 42% said, “somewhat confident”.

Although the top two results were close for the previous question, wide receiver Calvin Ridley was voted the player fans are most excited to watch with 75%. Running back Tank Bigsby came in second with 16%.

PFF’s offseason report on the Jacksonville Jaguars stated: “With the rest of the division dependent on rookies or average veteran signal-callers, the Jaguars look to be the class of the AFC South again. The addition of Calvin Ridley could propel an already dangerous offense into the league’s elite, as long as the young pieces on the offensive line can fit in quickly.

On the other side, they’ll want more out of 2022 first-overall selection Travon Walker, but there is enough talent at every level to complement the offense effectively.

The Jaguars likely exceeded expectations last year by not only winning the South but also their wild-card playoff game, which should be the baseline expectation in 2023.”

How are you feeling about the Jaguars before tonight's first preseason game? Let us know in the comments.

