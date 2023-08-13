 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tweets of the week: Jaguars vs Cowboys preseason game

A roundup of my favorite tweets from the Jaguars vs Cowboys 2023 preseason game

By Caitlin Connor
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars football preseason is back in full swing. Yesterday, the team was in Texas to face off against the Dallas Cowboys. The Jaguars won the game 28-23. I decided to do something different for this week’s tweets of the week, so here is a roundup of my favorite tweets from last night’s game.

Our QB1 during warmups:

Rookie running back Tank Bigsby during warmups:

How good is that?!

Running backs Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby:

Logan Cooke:

The beautiful forced fumble from the first quarter:

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s first catch as a Jaguar:

Running back Tank Bigsby with a 34-yard run:

This catch by wide receiver Jacob Harris:

Rookie linebacker Yasir Abdullah with a sack:

Nathan Rourke being a magician:

Honorable mention, a throwback:

Share with us in the comments how you’re feeling about the Jaguars’ first preseason game. Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...