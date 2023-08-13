Tweets of the week: Jaguars vs Cowboys preseason game

Jacksonville Jaguars football preseason is back in full swing. Yesterday, the team was in Texas to face off against the Dallas Cowboys. The Jaguars won the game 28-23. I decided to do something different for this week’s tweets of the week, so here is a roundup of my favorite tweets from last night’s game.

Our QB1 during warmups:

Rookie running back Tank Bigsby during warmups:

How good is that?!

Today begins my 10th season calling ⁦@Jaguars⁩ games. Calling games of my hometown team remains the greatest honor of my career. I’m humbled and grateful. More than ever.



There’s only one way to kick it off.



It’s VFTB!



Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/952tGXuA8p — Frank Frangie (@Frank_Frangie) August 12, 2023

Running backs Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby:

Logan Cooke:

Logan Cooke looks like he’s just missing the big screen here in Dallas…Shad Khan looking on. @ActionSportsJax @ESPN690Jax pic.twitter.com/NnugV4n0lW — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) August 12, 2023

The beautiful forced fumble from the first quarter:

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s first catch as a Jaguar:

Calvin Ridley's first catch as a Jaguar pic.twitter.com/PZyouSrQmj — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 12, 2023

Running back Tank Bigsby with a 34-yard run:

This catch by wide receiver Jacob Harris:

Not quite a tuddy, but what a catch by @JacobHarris87 ‼️#JAXvsDAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/CmoXoVvxQy — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023

Rookie linebacker Yasir Abdullah with a sack:

Yasir Abdullah sack pic.twitter.com/ofYfAo34oY — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 12, 2023

Nathan Rourke being a magician:

Honorable mention, a throwback:

While the Jaguars and Cowboys are playing, here's Mark Brunell throwing a game-winning TD to Alvis Whitted in overtime in 2000. All Mark here pic.twitter.com/yv8W6gPq9P — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) August 12, 2023

