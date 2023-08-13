Tweets of the week: Jaguars vs Cowboys preseason game

Jacksonville Jaguars football preseason is back in full swing. Yesterday, the team was in Texas to face off against the Dallas Cowboys. The Jaguars won the game 28-23. I decided to do something different for this week’s tweets of the week, so here is a roundup of my favorite tweets from last night’s game.
Flow is flowing | @Trevorlawrencee— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023
Rookie running back Tank Bigsby during warmups:
Heavy artillery fr@tank_bigsby | #JAXvsDAL pic.twitter.com/8jyS02b489— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023
Today begins my 10th season calling @Jaguars games. Calling games of my hometown team remains the greatest honor of my career. I’m humbled and grateful. More than ever.— Frank Frangie (@Frank_Frangie) August 12, 2023
Running backs Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby:
Sheeeeesh@swaggy_t1 | @tank_bigsby pic.twitter.com/qm2gO73SFg— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023
Logan Cooke looks like he’s just missing the big screen here in Dallas…Shad Khan looking on. @ActionSportsJax @ESPN690Jax pic.twitter.com/NnugV4n0lW— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) August 12, 2023
The beautiful forced fumble from the first quarter:
.@rossmatiscik with the forced fumble! @objunior27 recovers.#JAXvsDAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/JbqXuO5nmP— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s first catch as a Jaguar:
Calvin Ridley's first catch as a Jaguar pic.twitter.com/PZyouSrQmj— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 12, 2023
Running back Tank Bigsby with a 34-yard run:
Come for @tank_bigsby's run, stay for @LukeFarrell89 and @BrentonStrange's blocks #JAXvsDAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/7YTJgwRMGa— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023
This catch by wide receiver Jacob Harris:
Not quite a tuddy, but what a catch by @JacobHarris87 ‼️#JAXvsDAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/CmoXoVvxQy— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023
Rookie linebacker Yasir Abdullah with a sack:
Yasir Abdullah sack pic.twitter.com/ofYfAo34oY— Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 12, 2023
Nathan Rourke being a magician:
It's not over until Nathan says it's over.@nathan_rourke | #JAXvsDAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/LGOpiBRvOw— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 12, 2023
Honorable mention, a throwback:
While the Jaguars and Cowboys are playing, here's Mark Brunell throwing a game-winning TD to Alvis Whitted in overtime in 2000. All Mark here pic.twitter.com/yv8W6gPq9P— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) August 12, 2023
