Report: Jaguars host DE Jadeveon Clowney on visit, sign OL Bobby Evans

Another pass rusher is about to get picked up.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that veteran edge defender Jadeveon Clowney visited the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon after meeting with the Ravens last week.

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is meeting today with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He met last week with the Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2023

Clowney is arguably the best pass rusher remaining in free agency. Melvin Ingram, Carlos Dunlap, Jason Pierre-Paul and Robert Quinn are all available too, but also 33 or older.

Clowney turned 30 last Valentine’s Day and has started 47 games in the past four years since leaving Houston. He was originally drafted by the Texans first overall in 2014 with one of the most iconic hits in college football history on his resume.

Jadeveon Clowney ROCKED him with this hit @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/dphm9HnKMz — ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2020

After playing in Houston for five seasons, and earning Pro Bowl honors in the final three, Clowney spent 2019 in Seattle, 2020 in Tennessee, and 2021-22 in Cleveland. He compiled 3, 0, 9, and 2 sacks in those respective seasons.

Clowney had a bad breakup with the Browns. He missed the team’s season finale and was sent home from practice after telling Cleveland.com, “95% sure I won’t be back... I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability... [Coaches are] trying to get [Myles Garrett] into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning.”

That said, Clowney has also shown a brighter side, like when he turned a Jags fan prank into a charitable opportunity.

Thank you @Jaguars fans for sending trash cans to NRG! It inspired me to fill them and an entire truck with toys to turn a negative situation into a blessing for some deserving women and children at @MissionOfYahweh #turningtrashintotreasure #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/LamHoDSLEk — Jadeveon Clowney (@clownejd) December 22, 2017

In other news, the Jaguars announced a new signing just two minutes after Schefter’s report on Clowney.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed OL Bobby Evans, the team announced today. Additionally, the team has placed TE Sammis Reyes on the reserve/retired list. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 13, 2023

Evans was drafted by the Rams in the third round in 2019 out of Oklahoma. He offers 35 games of experience and positional versatility (can play anywhere but center). Evans was released by the Vikings on August 3rd after spending the offseason on Minnesota’s practice squad.

Happy retirement to Sammis Reyes!