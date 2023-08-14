Preseason around the AFC: Titans lose to the Bears, Jaylen Waddle injury update, and more

AFC SOUTH:

Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country )

Jaguars vs Cowboys: Post-game recap

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Dallas Cowboys 28-23 in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason

Jaguars vs Cowboys: Winners and losers from preseason Week 1

Stock rises for Gregory Junior and Tank Bigsby, but falls for Snoop Conner

Jaguars vs Cowboys: Game balls from preseason Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a young quarterback and corner shine in a win over Dallas

Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue )

Richardson, Steichen make preseason debut against perennial contender

“Indianapolis’ rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and first-year head coach Shane Steichen made their NFL preseason playing and coaching debut Saturday in the Colts’ 23-19 loss to the perennial AFC contender Buffalo Bills.”

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog )

C.J. Stroud struggles, but Texans beat Patriots in preseason opener

Houston Texans rookie quarterback made his NFL debut, but even though his numbers weren’t strong, the team pulled out a win.

“The Houston Texans are flying home happy after a 20-9 win against the New England Patriots in Thursday night’s preseason opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.”

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles )

Bears 23 Titans 17 final score recap

Titans lose to Bears but a pretty good overall effort.

“Terrell Williams falls to 0-1 as an NFL head coach with the Tennessee Titans falling to the Chicago Bears 23-17. The result of the game doesn’t matter, though. It was great for him to get the opportunity and really cool of Mike Vrabel to make it happen.”

AFC EAST:

Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider )

Mike McDaniel on WR Jaylen Waddle’s injury: Fortunate that it’s not something that will be long term

Jaylen Waddle suffered a midsection injury in joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons.

“Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel met with the media following the team’s 19-3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night, the first time speaking with reporters since wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left Thursday’s practice with an injury.”

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit )

Patriots first-round rookie Christian Gonzalez flashes his sky-high potential in preseason debut

Breaking down Gonzalez’s first 25 defensive snaps in a Patriots uniform.

“First-round pick Christian Gonzalez played 25 defensive snaps in his New England Patriots preseason debut Thursday night. It took him just one snap for his “Welcome to the NFL” moment.”

Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings )

Bills 23, Colts 19: 3 things we learned

Bills football returned on Saturday, with Buffalo securing their 10th preseason win in their last 11 tries

“The Buffalo Bills opened their 2023 preseason slate with a 24-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. It marked the Bills’ tenth win in their last 11 exhibition games under head coach Sean McDermott dating back to the 2019 preseason.”

New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation )

Final Score: Jets 27, Panthers 0

The New York Jets get their first win of the 2023 preseason as the defense dominates

“The first half saw the Jets defense dominating the Panthers offense. The Jets pass rush lived in the Panthers’ backfield as the Jets held the Panthers offense to -1 passing yards and less than 40 yards of total offense in the half.”

AFC WEST:

Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride )

5 things we learned from the Chiefs’ meaningless loss to the Saints

While it was just a preseason game, it was still Kansas City football.

“In their first preseason game of 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs went on the road to face the New Orleans Saints, doing their best to knock off the rust. They came up short, losing 26-24. But who cares? It’s only preseason, right? Still, there are insights we can glean from the contest.”

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report )

Broncos at Cardinals: The Preseason No Bull Review

The Broncos lost on a last-minute score by the Cardinals. My No Bull thoughts, opinions, and analysis on the Denver Broncos’ most recent game.

“The defense looked good, the offense got it rolling in the 2nd quarter and looked very good. Hopefully, these are steps the team can build on in order to build some momentum for the games that actually mean something with real play calls.”

Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue )

Chargers Final Score: Bolts top Rams 34-17

Three rookie Chargers combined to score all four of the team’s touchdowns against the Rams.

“It may just be a preseason matchup, but it’s incredibly encouraging for a team that couldn’t run the ball just a year ago to make a statement game in their first bit of action under a new offensive coordinator. The 214 yards the Bolts gained on the ground would have been the second-highest single-game total of last year’s campaign, exuding potential for 2023.”

Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride )

Raiders-49ers preseason game: Aidan O’Connell looked good

An instant review of the 1sr preseason game

“The Las Vegas Raiders played their first preseason game of the NFL season Sunday, hosting the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium as Las Vegas won 34-7. According to The Associated Press, it was their most lopsided preseason win in 21 years.”

AFC NORTH:

Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle )

Bengals Injury Roundup: Team stays relatively healthy after first preseason game

There were only a couple minor injuries to keep an eye on.

“The Cincinnati Bengals sat almost all of their starters for their first preseason game of the 2023 season against the Packers on Friday night. The Bengals went on to lose their preseason opener by a score of 36-19, but there was a lot to be encouraged by, especially from young guys like Andrei Iosivas, Chase Brown, Dax Hill, and Tycen Anderson.”

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown )

5 Things We Learned From Ravens Preseason Opener

Several questions were answered or at least came into focus in the team’s latest record-extending exhibition victory.

“There are several revealing takeaways from the Baltimore Ravens’ 20-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

With a few starting spots and several key roles up for grabs the team got some early indications of who the front runners should be, who can be reliable upon and who can’t be counted on to fill their needs.”

Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain )

12 Takeaways from the Steelers’ 27-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12 things we learned (or just overreacted to) following the Steelers’ preseason opener.

“The Steelers got off to a good start against the Buccaneers on Friday and they never looked back, finishing their first preseason game of the year with a 27-17 victory. But as with any preseason matchup, the individual storylines matter a whole lot more than the final score, meaning there are plenty of takeaways to be had.”

Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs by Nature )

Browns don’t find a spark among lightning delay, lose 17-15 to Commanders in preseason

Deshaun Watson played one series, getting the offense down to the 1 yard line.

“The Cleveland Browns are now 1-1 in the preseason, falling at home to the Washington Commanders by a final score of 17-15. Let’s get to a recap of the action.

The game was delayed by 1 hour and 16 minutes due to lightning, which was accompanied by a downpour of rain as well. The game finally kicked off at 8:46 pm with the Washington Commanders getting the first offensive series. After finding some traction moving the ball, a holding penalty made it 1st-and-20 for Washington, and then CB Mike Ford and DT Maurice Hurst combined for a sack to set up 2nd-and-28. That eventually led to a punt, with QB Deshaun Watson and company going to work.”