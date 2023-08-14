Jaguars roster updates: Carson Tinker returns, Ben Bartch practicing

In an early Monday morning roster update, the Jaguars announced the team has re-signed one of its former players, long-snapper Carson Tinker.

With uncertainty at long snapper, #Jaguars go back in time and bring back Carson Tinker. — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) August 14, 2023

Current long snapper Ross Matiscik suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s preseason opener on Saturday against Dallas, providing an opening on the depth chart.

Tinker previously spent six seasons as the long snapper for the Jaguars from 2013 to 2018. After playing in 64 straight games he tore his ACL in 2017. Tinker returned for five games in 2018 but missed the remainder of the year due to a knee injury.

After two years out of the league, Tinker had brief stints with the Giants, Bucs, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks between 2020 and 2022.

Matiscik’s injury, however, isn’t expected to be too serious, per Doug Pederson.

#Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says that longs napper Ross Matiscik is "day to day" with a right shoulder injury suffered against the Cowboys.



Says the team is leaning toward holding him out of Saturday's game against Detroit. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 14, 2023

It should be interesting to see what the team does once Matiscik is back to full health over the next week or so.

In addition to re-signing Tinker, the team announced they have placed free-agent defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux on injured reserve. The recent free agent addition had just signed to the team in March and previously played in 11 games for the Giants last season.

OL Ben Bartch has passed his physical and returned from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to the active roster. Additionally, Jacksonville has signed LS Carson Tinker and placed DL Henry Mondeaux on the Reserve/Injured list, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 14, 2023

In one of the biggest items of this report, the team has announced left guard Ben Bartch has passed his physical and has been removed from the PUP list. Bartch was initially placed on the list after the first day of training camp. He dislocated his knee in Week 5 of the 2022 season.

With Bartch previously playing as arguably the team's best LG, he will be a welcome addition to a now seemingly deep group of guards. In place of Tyler Shatley, who is out with his reportedly minor heart issue Blake Hance performed masterfully on Saturday, allowing zero pressures on 12 passing snaps.

The emergence of Hance, in addition to Shatley, and Cooper Hodges should allow Bartch ample time to fully make his way back to football playing condition throughout the coming weeks.

