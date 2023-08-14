 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ben Bartch took to the field and more from the Jaguars’ Monday practice

A roundup of clips and notes from the Jaguars’ practice today

By Caitlin Connor
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Happy Victory Monday Big Cat Country! The Jacksonville Jaguars were back at it today at Miller Electric Center following their 28-23 win on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. With the team coming off of a game this past weekend and traveling to Detroit in a few days for a joint practice with the Lions, the Jaguars had a light practice in shells. It was announced earlier that left guard Ben Bartch had passed his physical and was removed from the PUP list, so Bartch was on the field practicing today.

Clips from practice

Tim Jones and the wide receivers going through drills:

Jaxson de Ville putting work in:

Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris with the vibes:

Part of the team chanting “Bartch” for Ben Bartch’s first training camp practice:

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley:

Notes from practice:

