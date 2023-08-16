Jaguars Reacts Survey Preseason 1

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Jacksonville has a historic amount of hype, at least by Jaguars standards, entering the 2023 NFL season. The team is a shoo-in to win its division (-155 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook) and a postseason push is widely expected.

What is your current confidence level in the team? And how excited would you be about a Jadeveon Clowney signing to boost the pass rush? (Clowney visited with the Jaguars last week but left without a deal.)

Lastly- is Anton Harrison already a Hall of Famer? Jacksonville’s first-round rookie had a strong debut on Saturday. He allowed zero pressures on 11 pass-blocking reps against the Cowboys per PFF.

All #76 RT Anton Harrison snaps from Preseason game 1

SNAP #8 pic.twitter.com/nVZiWswJu0 — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) August 13, 2023

Doug Pederson said of Harrison’s performance: “Yeah, I thought Anton was another one that you really saw his aggressiveness, you saw his athleticism, again, some things we can clean up and improve upon. I thought overall he did a nice job, first time out. He really showed the type of player that he is and the reason why we drafted him.”

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/IQ0BR0/">Please take our survey</a>

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!