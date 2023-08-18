Big Cat Country Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction

A few days ago, we asked: Are you confident the Jaguars are headed in the right direction? How excited would you be if Jadeveon Clowney signed in Jacksonville? Is Anton Harrison already a HOFer after his performance in Dallas?

The results are in, 98% of voters think the Jaguars are headed in the right direction, 37% would feel indifferent about Jadeveon Clowney signing with Jacksonville, and 58% think Anton Harrison has a ways to go to becoming a Hall of Famer.

The vote was almost split on Jadeveon Clowney. Following last Saturday’s victory against the Dallas Cowboys, the Jaguars hosted the defensive end for a visit. Unfortunately to those that hoped he would sign with the team, he is reportedly signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

Although Anton Harrison looked great against the Cowboys, I agree that he still has a ways to go.

Nice pass pro by Jags rookie RT Anton Harrison passing off the stunt with the RG pic.twitter.com/tXFa1212FM — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 12, 2023

How are you feeling about this week’s survey results? If you’re part of the 2% that do not think the team is headed in the right direction, we just want to talk/want to know what you think. Let us know in the comments.

