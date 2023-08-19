Jaguars vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Despite the very early interception against the Dallas Cowboys last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked great in their first preseason game of the 2023 season. After the initial rust, quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked good, Calvin Ridley made some plays and the Jaguars defense was disruptive and stout.

For Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason, the hope is to see some more of the same... but maybe less-so from the first team. The Jaguars have had joint practices this week with the Detroit Lions as they get ready to face off Saturday afternoon and by all accounts the Jaguars continue to look good.

The real interesting thing to watch on Saturday however will be the Jaguars defense. I think it’s safe to say the offense is going to be good this season, but really we need to see the Jaguars defense continue to make strides.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Lions

Live Stream: FOX 30 (Local) and Jaguars TV Networks

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM

When: Saturday, Aug. 19, 1:00 PM

Where: Ford Field

Odds: Jaguars are 4-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook