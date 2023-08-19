Jaguars vs Lions: Week 2 preseason live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Michigan to play the Detroit Lions for week 2 of the 2023 preseason. Kickoff is at 1:00 PM EST. To find out how to watch/listen to the game, click here.
Injury report
OT Josh Wells, S Antonio Johnson and DL Foley Fatukasi ruled out for Jaguars Saturday versus Lions.— John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 17, 2023
2:29: PARKER WASHINGTON WITH A TOUCHDOWN! Two-point conversion fails. 12-0 Jaguars.
2:27: GREGORY JUNIOR WITH AN INTERCEPTION
Gregory Junior right place at right time for an interception that he returns to the Lions 19. First down Jaguars with :47 remaining in 2Q— John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 19, 2023
Jags CB Gregory Junior snags the INT before the half— NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2023
2:22: Logan Cooke with a 53-yard punt and no return.
2:19: Two-minute warning.
2:18:
OL Blake Hance has just entered the blue medical tent— Kainani Stevens (@KainaniStevens) August 19, 2023
2:17: Walker Little is done for the day at left guard.
2:14: Lions punt! Braswell is looking good today and Junior forced the incompletion.
2:08: McManus is out for a field goal. 6-0 Jaguars.
2:06:
Bigsby showing patience, vision, and burst pic.twitter.com/TAb4SqHvZI— Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 19, 2023
1:55: Lions to punt! Chaisson with two pressures so far in the first half.
1:51: Jaguars go for it on fourth down. Lions take over.
1:48:
Up after one.#JAXvsDET | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/WcuMgYH9AE— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 19, 2023
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter has three tackles a sack and a forced fumble in one quarter - sixth year pro out of Arkansas #jaguars #DUUUVAL #JAXvsDET— J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) August 19, 2023
1:45: CALEB JOHNSON RECOVERS THE BALL!
Fuuumble. Caleb Johnson recovers for Jaguars. Jeremiah Ledbetter shows up again by forcing the fumble. First down Jaguars at Lions 28— John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 19, 2023
1:43:
#JAXvsDET Injury Update, brought to you by @BaptistHealthJx: Cooper Hodges is questionable to return with a knee injury.— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 19, 2023
1:42: Beathard gets picked off.
1:40: Beathard to Strange for a first down.
1:38: Lions with their third punt. Cooper Hodges was carted off.
1:31:
Rookie OL Cooper Hodges being helped from field after McManus FG.— John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 19, 2023
1:29: McManus with a field goal! 3-0 Jaguars
1:26: A FIRST DOWN WITHOUT A FLAG! Beathard to Tim Jones.
Another holding wipes out a big Tank Bigsby run. Cam holding wiped out a CJ Beathard run for a first earlier.— Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) August 19, 2023
CJ Beathard drops it in the bucket— NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2023
1:21: Lions to punt! Washington to receive.
1:16: Jaguars go three and out. Logan Cooke to punt and with the return tackle!
1:12: Lions go three and out. Parker Washington to receive.
1:10: Lions with a loss! Chaisson with the pressure and Ledbetter finished the play.
1:08: Jaguars are kicking off to the Lions
10:09:
A beautiful day for some football.@SJRWMD | #JAXvsDET pic.twitter.com/ZuYt6ObDPv— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 19, 2023
10:08:
Brian Sexton tells us on the Publix Tailgate Show on @1010XL that the #Jaguars won't play any starters today but you can expect the starters to go about a half vs Miami next Saturday. #DUUUVAL— Mike Dempsey (@md_1010xl) August 19, 2023
