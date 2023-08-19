Jaguars vs Lions: Week 2 preseason live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Michigan to play the Detroit Lions for week 2 of the 2023 preseason. Kickoff is at 1:00 PM EST. To find out how to watch/listen to the game, click here.

Injury report

OT Josh Wells, S Antonio Johnson and DL Foley Fatukasi ruled out for Jaguars Saturday versus Lions. — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 17, 2023

2:29: PARKER WASHINGTON WITH A TOUCHDOWN! Two-point conversion fails. 12-0 Jaguars.

2:27: GREGORY JUNIOR WITH AN INTERCEPTION

Gregory Junior right place at right time for an interception that he returns to the Lions 19. First down Jaguars with :47 remaining in 2Q — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 19, 2023

2:22: Logan Cooke with a 53-yard punt and no return.

2:19: Two-minute warning.

2:18:

OL Blake Hance has just entered the blue medical tent — Kainani Stevens (@KainaniStevens) August 19, 2023

2:17: Walker Little is done for the day at left guard.

2:14: Lions punt! Braswell is looking good today and Junior forced the incompletion.

2:08: McManus is out for a field goal. 6-0 Jaguars.

2:06:

Bigsby showing patience, vision, and burst pic.twitter.com/TAb4SqHvZI — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 19, 2023

1:55: Lions to punt! Chaisson with two pressures so far in the first half.

1:51: Jaguars go for it on fourth down. Lions take over.

1:48:

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter has three tackles a sack and a forced fumble in one quarter - sixth year pro out of Arkansas #jaguars #DUUUVAL #JAXvsDET — J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) August 19, 2023

1:45: CALEB JOHNSON RECOVERS THE BALL!

Fuuumble. Caleb Johnson recovers for Jaguars. Jeremiah Ledbetter shows up again by forcing the fumble. First down Jaguars at Lions 28 — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 19, 2023

1:43:

#JAXvsDET Injury Update, brought to you by @BaptistHealthJx: Cooper Hodges is questionable to return with a knee injury. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 19, 2023

1:42: Beathard gets picked off.

1:40: Beathard to Strange for a first down.

1:38: Lions with their third punt. Cooper Hodges was carted off.

1:31:

Rookie OL Cooper Hodges being helped from field after McManus FG. — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 19, 2023

1:29: McManus with a field goal! 3-0 Jaguars

1:26: A FIRST DOWN WITHOUT A FLAG! Beathard to Tim Jones.

Another holding wipes out a big Tank Bigsby run. Cam holding wiped out a CJ Beathard run for a first earlier. — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) August 19, 2023

1:21: Lions to punt! Washington to receive.

1:16: Jaguars go three and out. Logan Cooke to punt and with the return tackle!

1:12: Lions go three and out. Parker Washington to receive.

1:10: Lions with a loss! Chaisson with the pressure and Ledbetter finished the play.

1:08: Jaguars are kicking off to the Lions

10:09:

10:08: