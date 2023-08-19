 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaguars vs Lions: Week 2 preseason live blog

The Jaguars and Lions kickoff in Michigan at 1:00 PM EST

By Caitlin Connor Updated
Jacksonville Jaguars v Detroit Lions Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in Michigan to play the Detroit Lions for week 2 of the 2023 preseason. Kickoff is at 1:00 PM EST. To find out how to watch/listen to the game, click here.

Injury report

2:29: PARKER WASHINGTON WITH A TOUCHDOWN! Two-point conversion fails. 12-0 Jaguars.

2:27: GREGORY JUNIOR WITH AN INTERCEPTION

2:22: Logan Cooke with a 53-yard punt and no return.

2:19: Two-minute warning.

2:18:

2:17: Walker Little is done for the day at left guard.

2:14: Lions punt! Braswell is looking good today and Junior forced the incompletion.

2:08: McManus is out for a field goal. 6-0 Jaguars.

2:06:

1:55: Lions to punt! Chaisson with two pressures so far in the first half.

1:51: Jaguars go for it on fourth down. Lions take over.

1:48:

1:45: CALEB JOHNSON RECOVERS THE BALL!

1:43:

1:42: Beathard gets picked off.

1:40: Beathard to Strange for a first down.

1:38: Lions with their third punt. Cooper Hodges was carted off.

1:31:

1:29: McManus with a field goal! 3-0 Jaguars

1:26: A FIRST DOWN WITHOUT A FLAG! Beathard to Tim Jones.

1:21: Lions to punt! Washington to receive.

1:16: Jaguars go three and out. Logan Cooke to punt and with the return tackle!

1:12: Lions go three and out. Parker Washington to receive.

1:10: Lions with a loss! Chaisson with the pressure and Ledbetter finished the play.

1:08: Jaguars are kicking off to the Lions

10:09:

10:08:

