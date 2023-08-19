Jaguars vs Lions: Final score, recap, and injuries

The Jaguars defeated the Lions 25-27 at Ford Field on Saturday to improve to 2-0 in the preseason. Jacksonville won in Dallas last week and will host Miami next Saturday (Aug. 26) at 7 pm EST.

Quick recap

The Jaguars rested nearly every starter in Detroit, but the backup defense played well by forcing multiple turnovers for a second straight week and holding the Lions to 131 total yards. Jeremiah Ledbetter had a huge first half, including a flashy forced fumble, and Gregory Junior had a punt-return-like interception in the second quarter to set up the team’s first touchdown.

On the offensive side of the ball, Elijah Cooks may have earned himself a roster spot with two huge catches for 69 yards. Tim Jones and Jacob Harris had one long reception each, and Parker Washington did his best Christian Kirk impression on a red zone option route for a score. Tank Bigsby finished with 13 rushes for 70 yards; D’Ernest Johnson crossed the pylon twice; Nathan Rourke pulled another Minshew.

The special teams unit might need some cleaning up, as Detroit had several big returns in the first half, but it was an otherwise clean performance from Jacksonville. They had four penalties today after drawing 13 last week.

Best highlight

Injury recap

OT Josh Wells, S Antonio Johnson, and DT Foley Fatukasi were ruled out prior to the contest. Offensive linemen Cooper Hodges (knee) and Chandler Brewer (shouler) each left the game. Blake Hance was also checked out in the medical tent for an undisclosed injury.