After a gruelingly hot Day 6 of training camp, the Jaguars had their most entertaining practice on Wednesday’s Day 7.

Few people could debate that Calvin Ridley and Tyson Campbell have been the two best players at camp so far. On Saturday, Doug Pederson named them as players who have stood out.

“I would say Calvin [Ridley]. Ridley on offense, just the way he practices is just a different speed and a different level. It’s encouraging to me as a coach because it feeds to the rest of the guys, particularly the young guys. He’s one that’s really stood out there. Defensively, Tyson [Campbell]. I just love the way he came back and really has embraced, I think, him being in that conversation of one of the top corners in the league. He’s picking up where he left off and doing well.”

They put on Jacksonville’s show of the summer today. During 1-on-1s, Ridley beat Campbell on an inside release, shimmied at the top of his route as if he was going back out, then broke across the middle of the field with at least a yard of separation -- before dropping the wide-open pass.

The outside releases were even more fun. Campbell hasn’t allowed an inch of separation on over the shoulder balls to Ridley all camp, but Ridley is/was among the league’s best at selling vertical before snapping off his route. His good-enough speed and elite suddenness are a perfect recipe to create intermediate throwing windows.

Campbell’s athleticism helps him swiftly erase any separation against most, but not all receivers. Ridley has gotten him a few times on routes with an outside release and then hook to the sideline 10-20 yards downfield, but today he dropped another contested catch.

Though he drew pass interference on one rep, Ridley was held without a catch in four tries during 1v1s. He dropped another ball during 11v11 team drills that would’ve been an acrobatic snag with Campbell (legally) draped over him. He then proceeded to let a screen pass dart through his hands and didn’t record a catch during 7v7s either.

By my count, Ridley finished the day with no catches and four drops on eight targets. His toe soreness yesterday ended up just being the cleat’s fault, so injury wasn’t at fault.

#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley’s toe is fine, team said. It was a cleat issue which caused some soreness. He’s in new ones and it’s all good. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 2, 2023

Ridley wasn’t the only receiver with a bad day at the office, as Zay Jones dropped two passes and there were at least two more total. That’s two days out of seven now that a case of the drops spread around the water cooler.

On the positive side, Evan Engram and Jacob Harris each had two touchdown catches. Here’s a coverage roundup from local media for remaining highlights.

Jaguars injury update:

-- WR Calvin Ridley: toe, will be limited

-- RT Anton Harrison: right shoulder, will be held out of contact drills

-- S Andre Cisco: hamstring tightness, limited

-- DL Roy Robertson-Harris: overheated yesterday, should be fine — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) August 2, 2023

#Jaguars HC Doug Pederson offered praise for LB Devin Lloyd, noting that he’s in Year 2 in the team’s system and the team likes where he’s at mentally.



Lloyd has impressed through two weeks in training camp: pic.twitter.com/dD5kWC7qXS — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 2, 2023

“Foley has really shown up.”



Coach Pederson on buy in and standouts.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/w1KyomJIUt — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 2, 2023

First “oooo’s” Brenton Strange has drawn in Camp, with a diving, extended catch from Trevor #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 2, 2023

Defense starting out strong for the Jaguars in team drills. RRH, Allen, Daniel Thomas all would've had sacks/pressures so far. Devin Lloyd with a PBU too — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 2, 2023

Tight coverage by rookie Erick Hallett against Parker Washington. Fantastic PBU and stuck with Washington the whole way.



Hallett has been at both CB and safety. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 2, 2023

Little pushes Chaisson almost into the indoor facility. Lol. Sign a pass rusher — Rick Ballou (@Ballou1010xl) August 2, 2023

Walker Little has had a great period in one on ones. Some nice reps vs Allen, Walker, Chaisson, and Jordan Smith — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 2, 2023

Engram with back-to-back TD catches from Trevor with ball at 6-yard line. Wingard victimized on second one. #Jaguars — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) August 2, 2023