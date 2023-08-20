Tweets of the week: Jaguars named a sneaky Super Bowl threat and more

Happy Victory Sunday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s highlights from Twitter.

Colin Cowherd named Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley number two on his list of top ten quarterback/wide receiver duos.

A 16-foot tall sculpture designed by local Jacksonville artist Aisling Millar McDonald was installed:

The finished piece — FRONT BACK! The 16-foot-tall sculpture was designed by local artist Aisling Millar McDonald, fabricated & installed by Main Made Studios & painted by Pizzazz Scenic. Thank you to @MoreArtCulture for this partnership with the @Jaguars. #publicart #dtjax pic.twitter.com/AytHsu29VS — 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) August 17, 2023

The NFL and PFF continuing with the Lawrence/Ridley hype:

Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley will be a deadly duo this season



( @Jaguars)pic.twitter.com/DgOuwkGDdX — PFF (@PFF) August 16, 2023

NFL Network’s James Palmer on Calvin Ridley:

Calvin Ridley has been beyond impressive in the eyes of the #jaguars coaching staff. They’re thinking not only what he does for Lawrence, but the excitement is also what he does to create favorable matchups for the other WRs pic.twitter.com/FzahCo9J8z — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 19, 2023

Calvin Ridley crashing C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s press conference:

“He just talk too damn much!”



“Facts.”



Calvin Ridley crashes C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s press conference pic.twitter.com/aB100wQ8vE — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) August 16, 2023

Dan Orlovsky named the Jaguars as one of his sneaky Super Bowl threats:

.@danorlovsky7's top 5️⃣ sneaky Super Bowl threats ⤵️



1. Jaguars

2. Saints

3. Giants

4. Broncos

5. Lions pic.twitter.com/ZZEevY6Hy3 — First Take (@FirstTake) August 17, 2023

Marvin Jones Jr reuniting with some of his former Jaguars teammates:

I dig the reunion stuff. Marvin Jones back in Detroit after a couple of seasons in Jacksonville. @ActionSportsJax @ESPN690Jax pic.twitter.com/CJ5wJgb3hs — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) August 16, 2023

Clay Harbor’s thoughts on the Jaguars’ wide receivers:

What I learned today. Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley are a VERY underrated WR duo.



I put the Jaguars WR corps at number 4 in the NFL behind the Eagles, Dolphins and Bengals.



WR coach Chad Hall has these guys working HARD. #Jaguars #Jags #DUUUVAL — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 15, 2023

Jamal Agnew shares his plans for the next time he returns a kickoff for a touchdown at The Bank:

Jamal Agnew said the next time he returns a kickoff for a Touchdown at The Bank he is going swimming. ‍♂️



"I'm definitely jumping in that pool." pic.twitter.com/nviWCVfnIc — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 15, 2023

The best mascot in the NFL:

When you see your crush checking you out from across the room pic.twitter.com/bmRf644V5n — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 14, 2023

Big John Henderson:

Big John Henderson & company on hand. Any man cooking with his towel on his head or shoulder is not to be trifled with. You know that chili is going to be right! pic.twitter.com/uI0BwaOqS5 — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) August 19, 2023

Thirst Trap Trevor Thursday:

ITS TREVOR THURSDAY pic.twitter.com/zR7bLwmfBB — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) August 17, 2023

