Tweets of the week: Jaguars named a sneaky Super Bowl threat and more

Happy Victory Sunday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s highlights from Twitter.
Colin Cowherd named Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley number two on his list of top ten quarterback/wide receiver duos.
https://t.co/8fHt3RVbWn pic.twitter.com/bt18cGKEho— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 17, 2023
A 16-foot tall sculpture designed by local Jacksonville artist Aisling Millar McDonald was installed:
The finished piece — FRONT BACK! The 16-foot-tall sculpture was designed by local artist Aisling Millar McDonald, fabricated & installed by Main Made Studios & painted by Pizzazz Scenic. Thank you to @MoreArtCulture for this partnership with the @Jaguars. #publicart #dtjax pic.twitter.com/AytHsu29VS— 1stDownTown (@1stdowntownjax) August 17, 2023
The NFL and PFF continuing with the Lawrence/Ridley hype:
This duo is gonna be fun. @Trevorlawrencee | @CalvinRidley1 | @Jaguars— NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2023
Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley will be a deadly duo this season— PFF (@PFF) August 16, 2023
NFL Network’s James Palmer on Calvin Ridley:
Calvin Ridley has been beyond impressive in the eyes of the #jaguars coaching staff. They’re thinking not only what he does for Lawrence, but the excitement is also what he does to create favorable matchups for the other WRs pic.twitter.com/FzahCo9J8z— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 19, 2023
Calvin Ridley crashing C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s press conference:
“He just talk too damn much!”— Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) August 16, 2023
“Facts.”
Calvin Ridley crashes C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s press conference pic.twitter.com/aB100wQ8vE
Dan Orlovsky named the Jaguars as one of his sneaky Super Bowl threats:
.@danorlovsky7's top 5️⃣ sneaky Super Bowl threats ⤵️— First Take (@FirstTake) August 17, 2023
1. Jaguars
2. Saints
3. Giants
4. Broncos
5. Lions pic.twitter.com/ZZEevY6Hy3
Marvin Jones Jr reuniting with some of his former Jaguars teammates:
I dig the reunion stuff. Marvin Jones back in Detroit after a couple of seasons in Jacksonville. @ActionSportsJax @ESPN690Jax pic.twitter.com/CJ5wJgb3hs— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) August 16, 2023
Clay Harbor’s thoughts on the Jaguars’ wide receivers:
What I learned today. Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley are a VERY underrated WR duo.— Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 15, 2023
I put the Jaguars WR corps at number 4 in the NFL behind the Eagles, Dolphins and Bengals.
WR coach Chad Hall has these guys working HARD. #Jaguars #Jags #DUUUVAL
Jamal Agnew shares his plans for the next time he returns a kickoff for a touchdown at The Bank:
Jamal Agnew said the next time he returns a kickoff for a Touchdown at The Bank he is going swimming. ♂️— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 15, 2023
"I'm definitely jumping in that pool." pic.twitter.com/nviWCVfnIc
The best mascot in the NFL:
When you see your crush checking you out from across the room pic.twitter.com/bmRf644V5n— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 14, 2023
Big John Henderson:
Big John Henderson & company on hand. Any man cooking with his towel on his head or shoulder is not to be trifled with. You know that chili is going to be right! pic.twitter.com/uI0BwaOqS5— Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) August 19, 2023
Thirst Trap Trevor Thursday:
ITS TREVOR THURSDAY pic.twitter.com/zR7bLwmfBB— Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) August 17, 2023
