Tweets of the week: Jaguars named a sneaky Super Bowl threat and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Happy Victory Sunday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s highlights from Twitter.

Colin Cowherd named Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley number two on his list of top ten quarterback/wide receiver duos.

A 16-foot tall sculpture designed by local Jacksonville artist Aisling Millar McDonald was installed:

The NFL and PFF continuing with the Lawrence/Ridley hype:

NFL Network’s James Palmer on Calvin Ridley:

Calvin Ridley crashing C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s press conference:

Dan Orlovsky named the Jaguars as one of his sneaky Super Bowl threats:

Marvin Jones Jr reuniting with some of his former Jaguars teammates:

Clay Harbor’s thoughts on the Jaguars’ wide receivers:

Jamal Agnew shares his plans for the next time he returns a kickoff for a touchdown at The Bank:

The best mascot in the NFL:

Big John Henderson:

Thirst Trap Trevor Thursday:

