Hits keep coming: Jaguars' DaVon Hamilton injured

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been hit with a blitz of untimely injuries to both their offensive and defensive lines as of late.

After the Jaguar’s Saturday pre-season victory over the Detroit Lions, Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton was seen on crutches leaving the locker room.

DaVon Hamilton on crutches leaving locker room. First we’ve seen of it this week. It was after Doug spoke. Hamilton has been dominant this camp but he is not moving well right now. He didn’t play today and we don’t think he warmed up today. @ActionSportsJax @ESPN690Jax — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) August 19, 2023

Today the team has provided an update that his issue is a back injury that is unrelated to football. Details of the injury and the projected return date are currently unknown.

Per @JaguarsPR:



“DaVon Hamilton is currently dealing with a non-football related medical issue with his back. At this time, we do not have a timetable on his return. Our medical staff plans to keep us informed on his progress and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.” — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 20, 2023

Hamilton was recently signed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension in April. Hamilton has been a standout performer in Jaguars training camp and was the top-rated defensive player in the team’s opening preseason game last week versus Dallas, per PFF.

Defensively, many praised DaVon Hamilton’s performance. That checks out with PFF’s grades on defense. His grade & the other top-5 grades are as follows:



DT DaVon Hamilton 92.8

CB Gregory Junior 89.1

CB Christian Braswell 83.5

LB Devin Lloyd 82.8

S Divaad Wilson 80.4#Jaguars — James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) August 13, 2023

The news of this injury becomes even more untimely due to the team last week announcing that fellow interior defensive lineman, Foley Fatukasi, is week-to-week with a foot injury. Additionally, recent interior lineman and free agent acquisition Henry Mondeaux was just placed on Injured Reserve six days ago, and Dawuane Smoot is not expected back until around October.

Prayers up for Hamilton. Here’s to hoping that his recovery is swift. We hope to gain additional information on the nature of his injury and the estimated recovery timeline once provided by the team's medical staff.

In the meantime, the depth for both the offensive line and the defensive line is currently of concern for the team, as week one of the season fast approaches. Depending on the nature of the injury, if Hamilton projects to be out for an extended period, the team may need to begin looking into free-agent options or look to see what’s available during coming roster cuts.