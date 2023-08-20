 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hits keep coming: Jaguars' DaVon Hamilton injured

The Jaguars' recent rash of injuries continues to test the team's depth up front as we head into Week 3 of the preseason.

By Travis Holmes
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been hit with a blitz of untimely injuries to both their offensive and defensive lines as of late.

After the Jaguar’s Saturday pre-season victory over the Detroit Lions, Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton was seen on crutches leaving the locker room.

Today the team has provided an update that his issue is a back injury that is unrelated to football. Details of the injury and the projected return date are currently unknown.

Hamilton was recently signed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension in April. Hamilton has been a standout performer in Jaguars training camp and was the top-rated defensive player in the team’s opening preseason game last week versus Dallas, per PFF.

The news of this injury becomes even more untimely due to the team last week announcing that fellow interior defensive lineman, Foley Fatukasi, is week-to-week with a foot injury. Additionally, recent interior lineman and free agent acquisition Henry Mondeaux was just placed on Injured Reserve six days ago, and Dawuane Smoot is not expected back until around October.

Prayers up for Hamilton. Here’s to hoping that his recovery is swift. We hope to gain additional information on the nature of his injury and the estimated recovery timeline once provided by the team's medical staff.

In the meantime, the depth for both the offensive line and the defensive line is currently of concern for the team, as week one of the season fast approaches. Depending on the nature of the injury, if Hamilton projects to be out for an extended period, the team may need to begin looking into free-agent options or look to see what’s available during coming roster cuts.

