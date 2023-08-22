Preseason around the AFC: Texans lose to Dolphins, injury updates, and more

AFC SOUTH:

Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country )

Jaguars vs Lions: Final score, recap, and injuries

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Detroit Lions, 25-7, in Week 2 of 2023 NFL preseason.

“The Jaguars rested nearly every starter in Detroit, but the backup defense played well by forcing multiple turnovers for a second straight week and holding the Lions to 131 total yards. Jeremiah Ledbetter had a huge first half, including a flashy forced fumble, and Gregory Junior had a punt-return-like interception in the second quarter to set up the team’s first touchdown.

On the offensive side of the ball, Elijah Cooks may have earned himself a roster spot with two huge catches for 69 yards. Tim Jones and Jacob Harris had one long reception each, and Parker Washington did his best Christian Kirk impression on a red zone option route for a score. Tank Bigsby finished with 13 rushes for 70 yards; D’Ernest Johnson crossed the pylon twice; Nathan Rourke pulled another Minshew.”

Jaguars vs Lions: Winners and losers of preseason Week 2

Running backs continue to excel, as multiple lineman suffer injuries in Jaguars’ matchup with Lions

“After a commanding 25-7 victory over the Detroit Lions, the Jaguars are 2-0 in the preseason and look to have a wealth of solid backups.

The entire defense could be counted as a winner for this week’s list, as the Jaguars’ second- and third-string defensive units held the Lions to just 9 first downs and 151 total yards.”

Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue )

Week 2 Preseason: Colts take down Bears 24-17 with late game surge

Backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger helped spark a late game comeback win against the Chicago Bears.

“The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up Week 2 of preseason, taking down the Chicago Bears 24-17 with a late game surge.

While neither the Colts Anthony Richardson nor the Bears Justin Fields started (or played) during this week’s preseason matchup, there were still some things to take note of.”

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog )

Anderson shines, Stroud impresses, but defense struggles as Texans lose to Dolphins

The second game of the preseason offered more hope for the offense and a lot of concerns for the defense.

“You would be forgiven for thinking after Denzel Perryman intercepted the first play of the game that the Houston Texans would go on to dominate the Miami Dolphins in the second game of the preseason.

You would, however, be mistaken, as the Texans would go on to lose 28-3 against the Dolphins.”

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles )

Titans 24 Vikings 16 final score recap

“The Tennessee Titans got their first win of the preseason 24-16 tonight over the Minnesota Vikings. Malik Willis had ups and downs once again. He got the whole game tonight with Will Levis unavailable due to a lower body injury.”

AFC EAST:

Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider )

BREAKING: Dolphins RB De’Von Achane carted off the field during preseason game against Texans

The rookie was carted to the locker room in the 3rd quarter.

“The nature and extent of Achane’s injury is currently unclear, although he seemed to be grabbing his right shoulder as he left the field. However, it’s worth noting that as per the TV cameras and Marcel Louis-Jacques on Twitter, Achane left the field “under his own power”, and entered the locker room on the cart for further evaluation.”

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit )

Isaiah Bolden injury update: Patriots rookie released from hospital, joint practices with Titans cancelled

Bolden was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ preseason game with the Packers on Saturday.

“The New England Patriots provided an update about cornerback Isaiah Bolden on Sunday morning. The 23-year-old, who was carted off the field during Saturday’s preseason game versus the Green Bay Packers, is apparently doing better and flying home with the team.”

Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings )

Buffalo Bills OT Tommy Doyle will miss entire 2023 NFL season

Doyle severely injured his left knee in Saturday’s preseason game with the Pittsburgh Steelers

“The news is tough considering Doyle missed the majority of last season after tearing his right ACL in Week 3. But, after a greusome injury early in the third quarter of the Bills’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday, Doyle (left leg in an air cast) was carted to the locker room.”

New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation )

Final Score: Buccaneers 13, Jets 6

The New York Jets drop a game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to go to 1-2 for the preseason

“In the New York Jets’ third preseason game of 2023 the Jets lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 13 - 6.

After a first half which saw the Jets offense struggle to move the ball and the Jets defense struggle to get off the field on third and fourth downs, the Jets found themselves on the short end of a 10 - 6 score at halftime.”

AFC WEST:

Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride )

8 winners and 3 losers from the Chiefs’ preseason win over the Cardinals

Which Kansas City players attracted our attention as the team defeated Arizona on Saturday night?

“While the outcome and final stats of preseason games don’t actually matter, it was nice to see the Kansas City Chiefs come out and dominate the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night. From the starters to the fourth string, the Kansas City offense cruised to over 500 yards, averaging 8.7 per play. The defense played better, holding the Cardinals to 286 yards and a single touchdown. We saw contributions from rookies, quarterbacks and receivers up and down the roster.”

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report )

Winners and losers from the Broncos 21-20 loss to the 49ers

Here are the winners and losers from the Denver Broncos 21-20 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers during their week two of the preseason matchup.

“The Denver Broncos had a two-score lead in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers, but the Broncos third stringers struggled once again as the Broncos lost another one in the final seconds of this game. Former third overall pick Trey Lance led two late fourth-quarter drives, one for a touchdown and another for a last-second game-winning Jake Moody field goal. Ultimately, the Broncos lost their second straight preseason game by the score of 21 to 20.”

Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue )

Chargers Final Score: Chargers 17, Saints 22

The Chargers offense couldn’t get going under Easton Stick who played all four quarters in their second preseason contest.

“The Chargers struggled on offense against a stingy Saints defense as former number one-overall pick Jameis Winston made some highlight throws to help lead New Orleans past Los Angeles in a 22-17 win inside SoFi Stadium.”

Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders-Rams preseason game: Jimmy Garoppolo looks sharp

An instant review of the 2nd preseason game

“The Las Vegas Raiders played their second preseason game of the NFL season Saturday night, at the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders won 34-17.”

AFC NORTH:

Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle )

Bengals and Falcons battle to 13-13 tie

Well, they didn’t lose.

“Quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t make the trip, but we did get to see the defensive starters for a drive, and we got our first look at Jonah Williams at right tackle. Neither offense was able to move the ball very much during the first half as the two teams went to their respective locker rooms at halftime with the score knotted up at 3-3, thanks to a last-second field goal from Evan McPherson.”

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown )

11 Winners, 3 Losers from the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason loss against the Commanders

The Baltimore Ravens’ second preseason game ends with many position battles settling into place

“The Baltimore Ravens leave FedEx Field with the first preseason loss since 2015. However, the importance of the preseason, players fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster, has begun to come into frame due to standout performances. Here are the biggest winners and losers from the Ravens’ loss to the Washington Commanders, 29-28.”

Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain )

Winners & losers from Steelers’ Week 2 preseason win over Bills

The guys who won the night, and the players who disappointed.

“The Steelers continued their winning ways in Week 2 of the NFL preseason with a 27-15 victory over the Buffalo Bills. There was a lot to like from the Steelers, and very few dark spots on a night in which the stars shined for Pittsburgh. Here are the winners and losers from Week 2.”

Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs by Nature )

Browns-Eagles finish in 18-18 preseason tie as rookies shine, but Cade York misses game-winner

Cleveland continues to have a kicker problem.

“Cleveland still has a kicker problem. Even after going 3-of-3 on field goals to start the game, when it came time to hit a go-ahead field goal with under two minutes, K Cade York missed twice. The result was an 18-18 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles, since preseason games don’t go to overtime. Let’s get to the full game recap.”