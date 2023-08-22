Jaguars Reacts Survey: Which WR/CB are you rooting for?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country.

Every team in the NFL must reduce their rosters to a maximum of 53 players by 4 p.m. next Tuesday, August 29.

Two of the biggest position battles in Jacksonville are in the wide receiver and cornerback rooms.

Elijah Cooks, Tim Jones, Jacob Harris, Kevin Austin Jr., Seth Williams, and Kendric Pryor are fighting for a place on the depth chart behind Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Jamal Agnew, and sixth-round rookie Parker Washington.

Jones made the 53-man roster last year and quietly logged 145 offensive snaps in 2023. It’ll be tough for another receiver to uproot him due to his value in the run game and on special teams. For my money, Harris and Williams have been the two most impressive second-team wideouts this offseason.

Meanwhile, Chris Claybrooks, Tevaughn Campbell, Montaric Brown, Christian Braswell, Erick Hallett II, and Kaleb Hayes are all looking to secure a roster spot behind Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, Tre Herndon, and preseason standout Gregory Junior.

Claybrooks, like Jones, is also likely to make the roster due to his special teams contributions. The final preseason game could determine how the bottom of the position shakes out, but Campbell made a fair share of plays in camp and Braswell supposedly has a lot of fans inside the building.

Which players are you rooting for to make the team, Jaguars fans?

