This week, we asked which Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and cornerback currently on the roster bubble you’re rooting for to make the team.

42% of fans are pulling for undrafted free agent Elijah Cooks, who leads all Jaguars skill players in receiving yards and PFF grade through two preseason games.

24% voted for Tim Jones, who was on Jacksonville’s practice squad in 2021 as a UDFA rookie and made the 53-man roster last year.

16% voted for Jacob Harris, 11% voted for Seth Williams, 5% voted for Kevin Austin Jr., and 1% voted for Kendric Pryor.

38% of Jaguars fans are hoping to see sixth-round rookie Christian Braswell on the official depth chart. 20% voted for Montaric Brown, 17% voted for Chris Claybrooks, 13% voted for Tevaugn Campbell, 8% voted for Erick Hallett II, and 4% voted for Kaleb Hayes.

Chris Claybrooks is a decent bet to make the team as CB5, but Braswell may just be the favorite over Brown and Campbell for the sixth spot.

The final seat at the table in the receiver room is a matchup to watch in Jacksonville’s final preseason game against Miami on Saturday.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

