Dolphins vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars set virtually all of their starters last week against the Detroit Lions, but it didn’t seem to matter as they dominated the Lions throughout the game. There wasn’t too too much to glean from that game, but it did show off some of the Jaguars depth and some players like Tank Bigsby really stood out and made a name for themselves.

For Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason, the hope is to see some more of the same... but more-so from the first team. The Jaguars starters are expected to play a good chunk of the game on Saturday night in front of the home crowd.

Once again the real interesting thing to watch on Saturday however will be the Jaguars defense. I think it’s safe to say the offense is going to be good this season, but really we need to see the Jaguars defense continue to make strides. The Dolphins starters will be a good test for the Jaguars pass rush.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: CBS 47 (Local) and Jaguars TV Networks

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM and Jaguars Radio Networks

When: Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:00 PM

Where: EverBank Stadium

Odds: Jaguars are 4-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook