Jaguars vs Dolphins: Week 3 preseason live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Miami Dolphins the final week of the 2023 NFL preseason.

By Gus Logue
NFL: Preseason-Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason on Saturday, August 26 at 7 pm. Find out how to watch/listen to the game here.

7:09 pm

The game began with a 32-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill before an aborted snap pushed the Dolphins back 25 yards. Miami punted after two plays later.

7:21 pm

The Jaguars started their first possession with an 11-yard completion from Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley.

The Jaguars drove down the field on the ground through Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. The former had 5 rushes for 26 yards and the latter took 4 for 17, but when Jacksonville reached the goal line, a Bigsby fumble was picked up by Miami’s Jevon Holland in the end zone for a touchback.

7:32 pm

The Dolphins drove all the way back down the field, including a 4th-and-1 on its own 42-yard-line, but were forced to kick a field goal after Tre Herndon broke up a third-down pass attempt to Robbie Chosen (formerly Robby Anderson). Miami leads 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

7:49 pm

Jacksonville’s second offensive possession began with an Anton Harrison holding penalty against Jaelan Phillips. But the Jaguars continued to chip away with a 9-yard run by Etienne, 11-yard pass to Ridley, 6-yard run by Bigsby, and 7-yard pass to Zay Jones.

The Jaguars got to midfield before reaching third down, and Lawrence missed one wide to Jones to bring up third down. On 4th-and-6 just before midfield, Doug Pederson opted to go for it rather than punt. He got Christian Kirk a beneficial matchup from the slot and Lawrence easily converted the pass.

7:53 pm

After Kirk’s fourth-down catch, he was targeted two plays later on a wheel route with Evan Engram lined up in the backfield. That pass fell incomplete.

But the next pass, and catch, was electrifying.

7:55 pm

Miami’s challenge on the Ridley sideline catch was unsuccessful, and Etienne punched it in on the next play.

Good guys 7, bad guys 3.

8:07 pm

Miami took out its starters and backup quarterback Skylar Thompson threw a pick on just his second attempt, caught by sixth-round rookie Erick Hallett II.

The Jaguars also pulled their offensive starters, and C.J. Beathard led the team 39 yards downfield before a 3rd-and-7 red zone sack forced Jacksonville to kick a field goal. Brandon McManus connected on the 37-yarder.

Jaguars 10, Dolphins 3 with four minutes left in the first half.

8:15 pm

ANOTHER interception! This time, fifth-round rookie Yasir Abdullah got in front of Thompson to set up Jacksonville at Miami’s 20-yard-line.

D’Ernest Johnson crossed the pylon three plays later. He had two rushing scores in Detroit last week- can he get another tonight?

