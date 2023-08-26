Jaguars vs Dolphins: Week 3 preseason live blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason on Saturday, August 26 at 7 pm. Find out how to watch/listen to the game here.

7:09 pm

The game began with a 32-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill before an aborted snap pushed the Dolphins back 25 yards. Miami punted after two plays later.

7:21 pm

The Jaguars started their first possession with an 11-yard completion from Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley.

The Jaguars drove down the field on the ground through Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. The former had 5 rushes for 26 yards and the latter took 4 for 17, but when Jacksonville reached the goal line, a Bigsby fumble was picked up by Miami’s Jevon Holland in the end zone for a touchback.

7:32 pm

The Dolphins drove all the way back down the field, including a 4th-and-1 on its own 42-yard-line, but were forced to kick a field goal after Tre Herndon broke up a third-down pass attempt to Robbie Chosen (formerly Robby Anderson). Miami leads 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

7:49 pm

Jacksonville’s second offensive possession began with an Anton Harrison holding penalty against Jaelan Phillips. But the Jaguars continued to chip away with a 9-yard run by Etienne, 11-yard pass to Ridley, 6-yard run by Bigsby, and 7-yard pass to Zay Jones.

Look at that subtle move by Ridley at the end of the play to stay in bounds and get the first. He is going to explode in this offense. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 26, 2023

Bigsby just ran over S Jevon Holland — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 26, 2023

The Jags offensive line is doing WORK — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) August 26, 2023

The Jaguars got to midfield before reaching third down, and Lawrence missed one wide to Jones to bring up third down. On 4th-and-6 just before midfield, Doug Pederson opted to go for it rather than punt. He got Christian Kirk a beneficial matchup from the slot and Lawrence easily converted the pass.

7:53 pm

After Kirk’s fourth-down catch, he was targeted two plays later on a wheel route with Evan Engram lined up in the backfield. That pass fell incomplete.

But the next pass, and catch, was electrifying.

These two will be fun to watch this season.

Lawrence to Ridley.



Catch being challenged pic.twitter.com/vGLbXdIQyD — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) August 26, 2023

Jaguars two drives vs Miami's starting defense:



12 plays, 78 yards, 6 first downs, fumble at 1.

12 plays, 90 yards, 6 first downs, TD.



If Bigsby doesn't fumble, two touchdowns are there instead of one. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 26, 2023

7:55 pm

Miami’s challenge on the Ridley sideline catch was unsuccessful, and Etienne punched it in on the next play.

Good guys 7, bad guys 3.

8:07 pm

Miami took out its starters and backup quarterback Skylar Thompson threw a pick on just his second attempt, caught by sixth-round rookie Erick Hallett II.

Skyler Thompson sails it. Hallett grabs himself an INT pic.twitter.com/YMBwOwsHPb — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) August 27, 2023

The Jaguars also pulled their offensive starters, and C.J. Beathard led the team 39 yards downfield before a 3rd-and-7 red zone sack forced Jacksonville to kick a field goal. Brandon McManus connected on the 37-yarder.

Jaguars 10, Dolphins 3 with four minutes left in the first half.

Trevor Lawrence's night is done. Final line: 8-10, 92 Yds.



Two drives of 78, 90 Yards for the #Jaguars first-team offense — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 27, 2023

Jacob Harris, Parker Washington, and Tim Jones get the nod with the second-team offense



BTW Cam is still out there. Chandler Brewer (concussion protocol) is in for Bartch. #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 27, 2023

8:15 pm

ANOTHER interception! This time, fifth-round rookie Yasir Abdullah got in front of Thompson to set up Jacksonville at Miami’s 20-yard-line.

D’Ernest Johnson crossed the pylon three plays later. He had two rushing scores in Detroit last week- can he get another tonight?