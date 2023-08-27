 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Jaguars Trevor Lawrence’s confidence is at an all-time high, Robertson-Harris’ Inspiring Greatness, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Las Vegas Raiders v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Happy Victory Sunday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s (and one of last week’s) highlights from Twitter.

Jaguars legend Jimmy Smith shared his thoughts on rookie Running Back Tank Bigsby:

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has thoughts on Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor’s career:

Cornerback Montaric Brown and Tight End Gerrit Prince celebrated birthdays:

We all celebrated Thirst Trap Trevor Thursday:

Defensive Lineman Roy Robertson-Harris is starting a new foundation, Inspiring Greatness, to empower and uplift youth and single mothers:

Safety Andre Cisco with the JVillains hype:

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared why his confidence is at an all-time high:

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins says the defense is playing with a chip on their shoulders:

Defensive Back Ayo Oyelola’s commentary on the Lions game:

A throwback: Ravens vs Jaguars week 14 1997

Don’t forget about Zay:

To find out more about Roy Robertson-Harris’ Inspiring Greatness, click here.

