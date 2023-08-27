Tweets of the week: Jaguars Trevor Lawrence’s confidence is at an all-time high, Robertson-Harris’ Inspiring Greatness, and more

Happy Victory Sunday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s (and one of last week’s) highlights from Twitter.
Jaguars legend Jimmy Smith shared his thoughts on rookie Running Back Tank Bigsby:
Tank is playing like an NFL starting running back! My favorite player right now! https://t.co/lrpoE8F3F7— Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) August 22, 2023
CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has thoughts on Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor’s career:
Press Taylor might be a head coach next year. https://t.co/tRDTSBLRil— Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) August 24, 2023
Cornerback Montaric Brown and Tight End Gerrit Prince celebrated birthdays:
Happy birthday to our guy @lockdown_2121 make it a great one! @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/wOMZzC9mmB— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 24, 2023
Happy birthday, GP! Show our guy some love on his special day! @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/qZjpBIkMg8— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 25, 2023
We all celebrated Thirst Trap Trevor Thursday:
It's Thursday— Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) August 24, 2023
You know what that means
It's Thirsty Trevor Time pic.twitter.com/5Qbh6qVgyG
Defensive Lineman Roy Robertson-Harris is starting a new foundation, Inspiring Greatness, to empower and uplift youth and single mothers:
✨Inspiring Greatness✨— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 23, 2023
Roy Robertson Harris is starting a new foundation to empower and uplift single mothers and youth, while fostering a community of support, education and opportunity.https://t.co/Oo4b5BD17n pic.twitter.com/YpFpAqNrxD
Safety Andre Cisco with the JVillains hype:
JVILLAINS https://t.co/pDKXsRKDqA— Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) August 23, 2023
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared why his confidence is at an all-time high:
#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence asked about why his confidence is at an all-time high.— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 23, 2023
He talked about playing free right now and connecting with the offense now in his second season under Doug and co: pic.twitter.com/ETwo1Hi64M
Safety Rayshawn Jenkins says the defense is playing with a chip on their shoulders:
The Jaguars offense has been getting a ton of attention. But what about the defense?— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 21, 2023
The Jags D made some of the biggest plays of the Jags season last year.
Rayshawn Jenkins said he likes seeing the Jags offense getting praised but "We will play with that chip on our shoulder… pic.twitter.com/oEIZNnN8Gl
Defensive Back Ayo Oyelola’s commentary on the Lions game:
They didn’t convert the 3rd btw✊ https://t.co/2JmHjzOOtg— Ayo Oyelola (@AyoOyelola) August 20, 2023
A throwback: Ravens vs Jaguars week 14 1997
Ravens vs Jaguars (1997)— Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) August 13, 2023
Week 14 pic.twitter.com/wjCLgAQl8U
Don’t forget about Zay:
Big play @zayjones11 @Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/AVuXZlMbFP— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 22, 2023
To find out more about Roy Robertson-Harris’ Inspiring Greatness, click here.
