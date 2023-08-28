Roster cuts will soon begin for the Jacksonville Jaguars and every other NFL team. Each club has until 4 p.m. EST on August 28 to reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players.
With Jacksonville fielding one of the most talented rosters in franchise history, there are likely to be a few surprising names who won’t make the initial 53-man team.
Jaguars cuts tracker
- WR Kevin Austin Jr. (per Adam Schefter)
- OL Samuel Jackson (per ML Football)
- FB/DL Derek Parish (per Tom Pelissero)
- OLB Jordan Smith (per Tony Wiggins)
- RB Qadree Ollison (per Aaron Wilson)
- QB Nathan Rourke (per Tom Pelissero)
Jaguars moves tracker
- LB Ventrell Miller is expected to be placed on injured reserve (Doug Pederson told media on Monday that the fourth-round rookie will be out for the season with an Achilles injury).
- DL Henry Mondeaux placed on reserve/injured list (per the team)
- TE Sammis Reyes placed on reserve/retired list (per the team)
- OLB Dawuane Smoot placed on active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list (per the team)
