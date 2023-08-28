Roster cuts will soon begin for the Jacksonville Jaguars and every other NFL team. Each club has until 4 p.m. EST on August 28 to reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players.

With Jacksonville fielding one of the most talented rosters in franchise history, there are likely to be a few surprising names who won’t make the initial 53-man team.

Jaguars cuts tracker

Jaguars moves tracker