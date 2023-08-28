 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Jacksonville Jaguars roster cuts tracker: Latest news, moves to 53-man roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars have started making cuts from their 90-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man deadline.

By Gus Logue
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Roster cuts will soon begin for the Jacksonville Jaguars and every other NFL team. Each club has until 4 p.m. EST on August 28 to reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players.

With Jacksonville fielding one of the most talented rosters in franchise history, there are likely to be a few surprising names who won’t make the initial 53-man team.

Jaguars cuts tracker

Jaguars moves tracker

  • LB Ventrell Miller is expected to be placed on injured reserve (Doug Pederson told media on Monday that the fourth-round rookie will be out for the season with an Achilles injury).
  • DL Henry Mondeaux placed on reserve/injured list (per the team)
  • TE Sammis Reyes placed on reserve/retired list (per the team)
  • OLB Dawuane Smoot placed on active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list (per the team)

