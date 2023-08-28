The Jaguars have suffered their first significant injury of the 2023-24 NFL season.

Head coach Doug Pederson told media on Monday that Ventrell Miller will miss his full rookie year due to an Achilles injury.

Coach Pederson on DaVon Hamilton, Ventrell Miller, Foley Fatukasi, Josh Wells, and Cooper Hodges.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/9YxRVftnVm — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 28, 2023

On Saturday against the Dolphins, Miller was seen leaving the game and heading to the locker room with trainers.

Miller was drafted 121st overall in April as the Jaguars’ fourth-round pick and fourth player selected. Linebackers coach Tony Gilbert said, “Everybody we talked to, they say he got a dog in him. So, you know, we liked that about him.”

The former Gator was competing with 904 native Shaq Quarterman for a second-string spot at linebacker next to Chad Muma and behind Foye Oluokun and Devin Lloyd. He had a team-high 8 solo tackles and 2 sacks through three preseason games.

Miller played through a broken foot at Florida in 2022 and received surgery during the draft process. He’s now expected to be placed on injured reserve for an assumed torn Achilles tendon. Follow along with each of Jacksonville’s roster moves here as the team trims its roster down to 53 players.