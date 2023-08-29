Jaguars Reacts Survey: Who will lead the team in touchdowns in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s after 4 p.m. on August 29, which means all 32 teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players. The Jaguars had to make some painful cuts like Gerrit Prince and Nathan Rourke, but now, we can finally focus on the stars. The NFL regular season kicks off in just nine days.

Calvin Ridley is expected to be Jacksonville’s key cog on offense, though he also carries the most risk having not played in two years. Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram are coming off career seasons and have added to their red zone rapport with Trevor Lawrence this summer. Some people have forgotten that Travis Etienne is inevitable as a runner.

Besides the quarterback, Josh Allen is entering the biggest prove-it season of any Jaguar; third-year risers Tyson Campbell and Andre Cisco could see a jump in ball production; and veteran leaders Foye Oluokun and Rayshawn Jenkins are around the ball more than anyone.

Which of Jacksonville’s primary skill position players do you think will score the most touchdowns this season? And which Jaguars defender will lead the team in takeaways?

