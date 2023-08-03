Jaguars Reacts Survey: Which Jaguars position group worries you most?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country.

With training camp in full swing, we want to know which position group worries you most: the offensive line, edge rusher, and cornerback. Here’s a little refresher on some of the players on the Jaguars' roster for each position group:

Offensive line

Luke Fortner, Samuel Jackson, Darryl Williams, Chandler Brewer, Cole Van Lanen, Blake Hance, Ben Bartch, Brandon Scherff, Tyler Shatley, Cooper Hodges, Anton Harrison, Josh Wells, Coy Cronk, Cam Robinson, and Walker Little

Edge rusher

Dawuane Smoot, Derek Parish, Tyler Lacy, Raymond Vohasek, De’Shaan Dixon, Travon Walker, Josh Allen, Jordan Smith, and K’Lavon Chaisson

Cornerback

Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, Montaric Brown, Chris Claybrooks, Tevaughn Campbell, Gregory Junior, Tre Herndon, Christian Braswell, and Kaleb Hayes

For the Jaguars’ full roster, click here.