This week in Jaguars history: Fred Taylor retires as a Jaguar, Maurice Jones-Drew was in a soup ad, and more

Team news

August 28, 2001: Linebacker Eric Westmoreland had arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee.

The linebacker was injured during a Sunday practice.

August 28, 2002: The Jaguars Foundation sponsored a food distribution by Feed The Children for 400 families.

Defensive end Tony Brackens, offensive tackle Mike Pearson, punter Chris Hanson, offensive lineman Todd Fordham, and retired defensive end Joel Smeenge, along with volunteers unloaded two tractor-trailers full of food and supplies to distribute.

“Over the years, Jacksonville has addressed hunger in many ways. Trucking in donated food valued at several thousand dollars may be one of the most novel approaches used. The Jaguars Foundation is proud to partner with Feed The Children and others to get this food to our community’s children and families in need.” -Delores Barr Weaver, then co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and chair/CEO of the Jaguars Foundation

August 28, 2007: Running back Maurice Jones-Drew was one of eight NFL players to be featured in a Campbell’s Chunky Soup ad.

Jones-Drew along with San Diego Chargers’ LaDainian Tomlinson, New York Jets’ Jonathan Vilma, Chicago Bears’ Devin Hester, Kansas City Chiefs’ Larry Johnson, Dallas Cowboys’ DeMarcus Ware, Baltimore Ravens’ Todd Heap, and Seattle Seahawks’ Matt Hasselbeck were featured in a Campbell’s Chunky Soup ad with their mothers.

August 31, 1997: The Jaguars beat the Baltimore Ravens during the season opener.

Quarterback Rob Johnson threw for 294 yards and Steve Matthews for 23 yards. Rob Johnson, Natrone Means, and Jimmy Smith scored touchdowns. Smith scored in the third and fourth quarters. Means had 67 rushing yards, Keenan McCardell had 84 receiving yards, and Jimmy Smith had 106 receiving yards. Deon Figures had two interceptions and Chris Hudson had one 23-yard interception. Clyde Simmons had two sacks and Eddie Robinson had one sack.

August 31, 2007: David Garrard was named as starting quarterback.

“I had no idea any of this was brewing or going on at all,” he said. “It’s truly a dream come true. I really believe the Lord felt it was my time.” -Quarterback David Garrard after being named the starter

September 02, 2011: Running back Fred Taylor signed a one-day contract to retire as a Jaguar.

Taylor’s NFL career lasted from 1998 - 2010 after being drafted 9th overall by the Jaguars out of the University of Florida during the 1998 Draft. The running back has recorded 13,632 total yards and 70 career touchdowns. He currently holds the franchise’s “all-time leading rusher” title with 11,271 yards. Along with this, he’s ranked at #17 for NFL rushing yards.

Stories from Big Cat Country archives

