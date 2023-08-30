Jaguars announce initial 53-man roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced a slew of roster moves ahead of Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. deadline to reduce the roster down to the regular season 53-player limit.

Here’s an overview of the activity as of today.

RELEASED:

The following players were not truly “waived” as they are vested NFL veterans due to having earned at least four accrued seasons. They are now free to sign with any team.

OL Chandler Brewer

OL Bobby Evans

OL Blake Hance

RB Qadree Ollison

DL Michael Dogbe

CB Tevaughn Campbell

WAIVED:

For the players who are waived, they are subject to a 24-hour waiver period in which other teams can place a claim for them. The following players are now subject to the waiver wire.

LS Tucker Addington

K James McCourt

QB Nathan Rourke

RB Snoop Conner

OL Coy Cronk

OL Darryl Williams

OL Samuel Jackson

WR Kevin Austin Jr.

WR Jacob Harris

WR Seth Williams

WR Oliver Martin

WR Kendric Pryor

TE Derek Parish

TE Josh Pederson

TE Gerrit Prince

DL Raymond Vohasek

DL De’Shaan Dixon

LB Dequan Jackson

OLB D.J. Coleman

OLB Jordan Smith

OLB Willie Taylor III

S Latavious Brini

S Ayo Oyelola

CB Divaad Wilson

CB Kaleb Hayes

CB Erick Hallett II

WR Jaray Jenkins (injury designation)

ADDITIONAL ROSTER MOVES:

BUBBLE PLAYERS ON THE INITIAL ROSTER:

WR Tim Jones

WR Elijah Cooks

OL Cole Van Lanen

OL Cooper Hodges (likely headed to short-term IR)

LB Shaq Quarterman

LB Caleb Johnson

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson

CB Christian Braswell

CB Chris Claybrooks

Jaguars likely going light at two positions to get DT DaVon Hamilton (back) and OL Cooper Hodges (knee) to short-term IR. Expect them to have 2 roster spots open to bring 2 guys back. https://t.co/2A1zD5MR4y — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) August 29, 2023

ANALYSIS:

A few players were fortunate to retain their roster spot due to injuries of others. For instance, LB Shaq Quarterman was likely on the roster bubble had Ventrell Miller not been injured in the final preseason game. OL Josh Wells' injury may have opened up another roster spot for Cole Van Lanen.

Blake Hance being waived initially shocked some fans. However, he is expected to return to the team. This looks to be another example of great roster management, similar to when they made the same move with Adam Gotsis in the 2022 offseason.

Since Hance has more than four years in the NFL, he can't be claimed. He can literally just wait until they make room tomorrow (Hodges to IR) and be added back to the roster with zero risk of losing him.



Same thing they did with Gotsis last year. It's good management. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 29, 2023

The final roster is not set in stone. However, I would expect fewer additions from other teams’ roster cuts than say last season when Jacksonville claimed five players including RB Jamycal Hasty, K Riley Patterson, and WR Kendric Pryor.

There was also this juicy report from Josina Anderson on WR Parker Washington:

I’m told the #Jaguars have discussed exploring its options on WR Parker Washington as they discern his potential value & interest on the market, per source. I tweeted yesterday I’ve heard about some depth WRs being eyed in Jacksonville by other teams. We’ll see how it goes…. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 29, 2023

Elijah and Parker are currently participating in walkthrough for what it’s worth…They know folks have eyes out. https://t.co/uqKT2sMOfw — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 29, 2023

With the team surprisingly keeping seven receivers, it seems likely that at least one additional move may be pending between Elijah Cooks, Parker Washington, or elsewhere in the receiver room.

The team is likely hopeful that a few of the released players will pass through waivers and land on the team's practice squad. I expect a few of the following players to potentially make it back to the team: RB Snoop Conner, OL Samuel Jackson, WR Jacob Harris, TE Josh Pederson, and CB Divaad Wilson.

A few players have simply put too much solid tape out there for them to make it through waivers for all 32 teams, in my opinion. This is a really good problem to have for a deeply built roster. The Jaguars are now at a point where they are cutting quality players, who will likely land on a roster elsewhere and potentially earn meaningful snaps. I could see the following players getting snapped up somewhere:

QB Nathan Rourke is a former CFL MVP who set league completion records. He had 12 teams interested in him when he signed with the Jaguars this offseason. He then made many highlight-worthy plays this preseason that will likely earn him a waiver from teams.

That was nasty!!! https://t.co/rVFePs6rW8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 13, 2023

OL Darryl Williams spent a good portion of the pre-season as the team's backup center and a potential swing-guard option.

OL Samuel Jackson is someone I hope squeaks through to the Jaguars' practice squad, but solid big guys are hard to find in this league.

WRs Kevin Austin Jr., Jacob Harris, & Seth Williams lost out in a highly competitive camp battle within a deep position for the Jaguars. Each had solid preseasons in their own right.

TE Gerrit Prince and DL Raymond Vohasek were surprise cuts from the perspective of many fans. Each had good preseasons showing improvement with quality preseason tape.

CB Erick Hallett II had a quality preseason. I honestly thought that Chris Claybrooks' placement on the commissioner's exempt list might provide Hallett an avenue to secure a roster spot. With Hallett being a recent draft pick, in a deep cornerback position for the Jaguars, he could garner interest on the wire.

Who do you foresee making it back to the practice squad, Big Cat Country? Who's someone you think has no chance of passing through waivers after their camp and preseason? Let us know in the comments.