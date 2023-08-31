News around the AFC: Jonathan Taylor to miss Jaguars game, C.J. Stroud named starting quarterback, and more

AFC SOUTH:

Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country )

Jaguars rookie linebacker Ventrell Miller to miss full 2023-24 season

Coach Doug Pederson told local media on Monday that Miller will miss the year due to an Achilles injury.

“The Jaguars have suffered their first significant injury of the 2023-24 NFL season.

Head coach Doug Pederson told media on Monday that Ventrell Miller will miss his full rookie year due to an Achilles injury.”

Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue )

Colts do not trade Jonathan Taylor as team-imposed 4 PM deadline passes on Tuesday

He’s not leaving! J.T. stays in Indianapolis—at least for now.

“The ramifications are that by remaining on PUP to begin the regular season, Taylor will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 regular season, no matter where he plays.”

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog )

BREAKING NEWS: Texans Announce C.J. Stroud as Starting QB

The announcement comes shortly after the Houston Texans’ preseason finale victory over the New Orleans Saints.

“Stroud now officially becomes the first rookie quarterback to start for the Houston Texans in Week 1 since David Carr, the first selection made by the franchise all the way back in 2002. This franchise has come a long way since then, and maybe Stroud can finally be the “franchise quarterback” that Houston has so desperately needed.”

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles )

Treylon Burks injury update: Titans WR returns to practice field

This is fantastic news!

“Treylon Burks returned to the practice field for the Tennessee Titans today. The team won’t have to release any injury reports this week because there is no game, but it is definitely encouraging that Burks is ready to take part in practice to any extent less than two weeks after the injury.”

AFC EAST:

Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider )

Daewood Davis injury update as Dolphins wide receiver released from hospital

A head injury to wide receiver Daewood Davis led to the end of Miami’s game against Jacksonville when the rookie was taken to the hospital. On Sunday morning, the team announced Davis had been released from the hospital.

“Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis appeared to be knocked unconscious with 8:32 remaining in the team’s 2023 Preseason Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. On a 3rd-and-3 play, Dolphins quarterback James Blackman threw a pass to Davis, looking to pick up the first down. Davis was hit in the side of the head by linebacker Dequan Jackson, a hit that appeared to knock out Davis as he was spun to the ground. The receiver lay flat on his face on the turf before medical personnel were able to arrive. He was immobilized on a backboard and was taken by cart off the field before being transported to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville.”

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit )

Patriots trade veteran kicker Nick Folk to Titans in exchange for reported 2025 draft choice

Rookie Chad Ryland marks the lone kicker left on New England’s roster.

“Folk, who turns 39 in November, earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors on four occasions during tenure in Foxborough. Along the way, he set the league record for consecutive field goals made from inside of 50 yards and tied for the scoring lead in 2021.”

Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings )

Buffalo Bills EDGE Von Miller enters 2023 NFL regular season on PUP list

The Bills put the breaks on Miller’s attempt for an early return from last season’s ACL injury

“For Miller, who tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day last season, this means he won’t be able to rejoin the team until Week 5. Of course, even at that time, it doesn’t mean that the 13-year veteran will be out on the field in Buffalo’s Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, since they don’t have to active him at that point. Once activated, the Bills will have a 21-day window to add Miller back to their active roster.”

New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation )

Mekhi Becton named Jets starting right tackle

It has been a long journey for the fourth year tackle.

“Once the exhibition season started, Becton played good football. At a tackle position where the Jets have question marks, no player on the roster has more ability. A healthy and productive Becton can change the offense by protecting Aaron Rodgers and opening holes in the run game.”

AFC WEST:

Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride )

On Tuesday, the Chiefs placed Chris Jones on Reserve/Did Not Report list

As the Kansas City’s star defensive tackle continued his contract holdout, his team took action.

“As the Kansas City Chiefs trimmed their roster from 90 players to 53 on Tuesday afternoon, one of the moves they made was to place defensive tackle Chris Jones on the team’s Reserve/Did Not Report list. Jone is continuing a holdout as he seeks an extension to his contract, which extends through the coming season.”

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report )

Report: Broncos trade a 7th round pick to the Saints for kicker Wil Lutz

The Broncos have traded for kicker Wil Lutz and he will now reunite with head coach Sean Payton.

“According to NFL Network’s lead analyst Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have traded for New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz. 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis is also reporting that the team has released kicker Brett Maher after completing this trade. Klis is reporting that the Broncos traded a 7th-round pick to acquire Lutz from the Saints.”

Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue )

Former Chargers RB Darren Sproles doesn’t mince words on why Bolts won’t win AFC West

Darren Sproles knows what it’s like to be a member of the Chargers, but that didn’t stop him from speaking his mind on Brandon Staley.

“It’s time for a new coach. I’m sorry,” admits Sproles. “The way he calling plays sometimes...it’s like he’s playing Madden.”

Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride )

Raiders trade Neil Farrell to Chiefs

Team gives up on 2022 4th-round draft pick

“We got our first real juice of the cut-down day for the Las Vegas Raiders as they shipped defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick according to ESPN.”

AFC NORTH:

Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle )

Joe Burrow returns to practice

He’s back.

“Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has made his return to practice for the first time since July 27th, when he suffered a calf injury.

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Burrow made his way to the Paycor Stadium practice fields wearing a jersey and pads with his helmet, so it appears he could get in a full session as the team is now preparing for the Week 1 showdown with the Cleveland Browns.”

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown )

Ravens to face rookie C.J. Stroud in Week 1 after being named Texans starting QB

Houston will have the first-year signal caller under center when they come to Baltimore to open the 2023 season.

“According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens are an impressive 14-2 when they have faced rookie quarterbacks at home in the confines of M&T Bank Stadium under Head Coach John Harbaugh who is about to embark on his 16th season at the helm of the team.”

Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain )

Steelers expected to sign former Texans All-Pro CB Desmond King II

Welcome to Pittsburgh.

“King is entering his seventh NFL season, a fifth-round product of the 2017 NFL Draft selected by the Los Angeles Chargers. He earned All-Pro honors in his second season, having totaled three interceptions (including a pick-six), with additional contributions on special teams.”

Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs by Nature )

A sneaky good Browns roster move for Week 1 vs Bengals

Signing a veteran QB just cut by the Bengals could really help the Browns in Week 1

“We heard from Cleveland’s HC Kevin Stefanski after the initial Browns 53-man roster was announced. Stefanski noted that the team was likely to add a quarterback in the near future. With rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson backing up Deshaun Watson, a veteran makes more sense than a youngster for that third quarterback role.”