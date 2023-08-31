This week, we asked which Jacksonville Jaguars player will lead the team in touchdowns, and which defender will force the most turnovers.

Calvin Ridley and Travis Etienne each received about a third of fan votes, with the new receiver in town barely edging out the 1,000-yard rusher. Christian Kirk led all Jaguars skill position players in scores last year with 8.

Tyson Campbell and Devin Lloyd tied for the team lead in takeaways — each recording three interceptions and two fumble recoveries — in 2022. This upcoming season, nearly half of voters are expecting a third-year breakout campaign from Andre Cisco.

Big plays will be critical for the Jaguars to asend to Super Bowl contention this season. Head coach Doug Pederson has said he wants the offense to score seven more points per game than last year’s average (23.8), and Mike Caldwell’s defense has been seen repping “Think Takeaways” shirts this offseason.

Foye Oluokun explained:

“This shirt man, this is what the defense believes in right here. We were down and out. Then, we started talking about thinking takeaways. Coach Bob Sutton said if you want to become an effective defense in the league, you’ve got to take the ball away. So, we all came back after OTA’s, and this was in all of our lockers – think takeaways.”

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.