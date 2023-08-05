Tweets of the week: Former Jaguars Marcedes Lewis and Yannick Ngakoue are signing with the Bears and more

Nick Wright from First Things First named Jacksonville Jaguars QB1 as one of his top ten NFL players and shared his quarterback pyramid:
.@getnickwright's Top 10 NFL Players!— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 4, 2023
Thoughts? ⬇️ https://t.co/lfWkHRgIKp pic.twitter.com/xJrHTCQIBV
Thoughts on @getnickwright's updated QB Pyramid? https://t.co/dqQ7uPZpAu pic.twitter.com/bV40kOejou— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 1, 2023
Jaguars tight end Evan Engram calls wide receiver Calvin Ridley a “generational talent”:
Is Calvin Ridley a generational talent? #Jaguars tight end Evan Engram thinks so!— 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) August 4, 2023
Catch the full interview with @HaysCarlyon here: https://t.co/RnPXicabgJ pic.twitter.com/WLmqT5FeWq
Former Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue are signing with the Chicago Bears. Lewis played twelve seasons with the Jaguars from 2006-2017. Ngakoue played four seasons with the Jaguars from 2016-2019.
Bears finalizing a deal with TE Marcedes Lewis. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/YGGv7zTiM7— NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2023
Bears signing DE Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year, $10.5M deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/BJxr408IjB— NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2023
Their reactions to the announcements:
August 4, 2023
— Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) August 4, 2023
The NFL fueled the Kirk/Ridley hype:
This WR duo is going to pop off in 2023 @CalvinRidley1 | @ckirk pic.twitter.com/pp062epKYb— NFL (@NFL) August 2, 2023
Back-to-back tackle leader Foye Oluokun celebrated a birthday and shared his theory about the existence of aliens.
Happy birthday to the league’s back-to-back leading tackler, @foyelicious! @fis_global | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/sIeiEDT5B8— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 2, 2023
Do exist? @foyelicious has a theory— NFL Africa (@NFLAfrica) July 30, 2023
(via @Jaguars) #ExtraTerrestrial #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/YWSkQr2g7U
Snoop Conner celebrated a birthday.
SNOOOOP @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Fl6r7Cyxiq— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 1, 2023
CBS’s Pete Prisco named Trevor Lawrence as his pick for MVP.
.@PriscoCBS tells Trevor Lawrence he is his pick for MVP this season pic.twitter.com/HbX61S8TTR— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) July 31, 2023
Hall of Famer Tony Boselli shared this message about being in Canton, Ohio for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class:
To all @Jaguars fans thank you for all the love and support. Being back at @ProFootballHOF for the 2023 class is awesome but I do miss having all the Jags fans here with me. #DUUUVAL https://t.co/IYxFNkGnRO— Tony Boselli (@TonyBoselli) August 5, 2023
Roll tide:
I think @APontbriandTV will like this photo pic.twitter.com/CTy5z5jbSj— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 3, 2023
