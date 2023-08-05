Tweets of the week: Former Jaguars Marcedes Lewis and Yannick Ngakoue are signing with the Bears and more

Nick Wright from First Things First named Jacksonville Jaguars QB1 as one of his top ten NFL players and shared his quarterback pyramid:

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram calls wide receiver Calvin Ridley a “generational talent”:

Is Calvin Ridley a generational talent? #Jaguars tight end Evan Engram thinks so!



Jaguars tight end Evan Engram calls wide receiver Calvin Ridley a "generational talent":

Former Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue are signing with the Chicago Bears. Lewis played twelve seasons with the Jaguars from 2006-2017. Ngakoue played four seasons with the Jaguars from 2016-2019.

Former Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis is signing with the Chicago Bears.

Former Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is signing with the Chicago Bears to a one-year, $10.5M deal.

Their reactions to the announcements:

— Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) August 4, 2023

The NFL fueled the Kirk/Ridley hype:

The NFL fueled the Kirk/Ridley hype:

Back-to-back tackle leader Foye Oluokun celebrated a birthday and shared his theory about the existence of aliens.

Snoop Conner celebrated a birthday.

CBS’s Pete Prisco named Trevor Lawrence as his pick for MVP.

CBS's Pete Prisco named Trevor Lawrence as his pick for MVP.

Hall of Famer Tony Boselli shared this message about being in Canton, Ohio for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class:

Hall of Famer Tony Boselli shared this message about being in Canton, Ohio for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class:

Roll tide:

I think @APontbriandTV will like this photo pic.twitter.com/CTy5z5jbSj — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 3, 2023

