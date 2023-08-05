 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Former Jaguars Marcedes Lewis and Yannick Ngakoue are signing with the Bears and more

A roundup of highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By cnconnor
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Nick Wright from First Things First named Jacksonville Jaguars QB1 as one of his top ten NFL players and shared his quarterback pyramid:

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram calls wide receiver Calvin Ridley a “generational talent”:

Former Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue are signing with the Chicago Bears. Lewis played twelve seasons with the Jaguars from 2006-2017. Ngakoue played four seasons with the Jaguars from 2016-2019.

Their reactions to the announcements:

The NFL fueled the Kirk/Ridley hype:

Back-to-back tackle leader Foye Oluokun celebrated a birthday and shared his theory about the existence of aliens.

Snoop Conner celebrated a birthday.

CBS’s Pete Prisco named Trevor Lawrence as his pick for MVP.

Hall of Famer Tony Boselli shared this message about being in Canton, Ohio for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class:

Roll tide:

