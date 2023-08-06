Jaguars fan favorite seasons: 2017

We are getting closer to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ regular season kickoff. To help count the days down, I thought it would be a good time to look at previous seasons. I asked on Twitter and Facebook what you consider the Jaguars’ best season. Of course, I received a lot of “1999” and “2017” answers, but there was also a mix of “1995”, “1996”, “1997”, and “2007”. I previously highlighted the 1997 season when we were 97 days away from the regular season kickoff, and we’ve covered 1995, 1996, 1999, and 2007, so let’s finish with the 2017 season.

During the 2017 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected (in draft order): RB Leonard Fournette, OT Cam Robinson, DE Dawuane Smoot, WR Dede Westbrook, LB Blair Brown, DB Jalen Myrick, and RB Marquez Williams. DL Calais Campbell, CB A.J. Bouye, SS Barry Church, OT Branden Albert, LB Lerentee McCray, OL Earl Watford, DT Stefan Charles, WR Bryan Walters, OL Patrick Omameh, and LB Audie Cole were signed during free agency.

The team was coached by Doug Marrone and finished the regular season with a record of 10-6 and 1st place in the AFC South. The defense ran a 4-3 alignment. The Jaguars ended the preseason with a record of 2-2. EverBank Field averaged 64,303 attendees per game and had a season total of 514,427 attendees.

Preseason uniforms

Week 1: Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 10, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 29 - Texans 7

Attendance: 71,710

Leonard Fournette, Dante Fowler Jr., and Tommy Bohanon scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 11 out of 21 attempted passes for 125 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 100 rushing yards, and Allen Hurns led with 42 receiving yards. Marqise Lee averaged 7.00 yards in punt returns. Brad Nortman punted four times for 187 yards. Jason Myers made three out of four attempted field goals and averaged 65.4 yards in kickoffs. Tashaun Gipson had one interception. Calais Campbell recorded four sacks, Yannick Ngakoue registered two sacks, and Lerentee McCray had 1.5 sacks. Malik Jackson and Dante Fowler Jr. both had one sack, and Abry Jones was credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 1 uniforms

Week 2: Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field on September 17, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 16 - Titans 37

Attendance: 61,709

Leonard Fournette and Allen Hurns scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 20 out of 34 attempted passes for 223 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 40 rushing yards, and Allen Hurns led with 82 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 24.67 yards in kickoff returns, and Marqise Lee averaged 4.00 yards in punt returns. Brad Nortman punted five times for 246 yards. Jason Myers made one out of one field goal attempt and averaged 46.8 yards in kickoffs. Telvin Smith had one interception, and Myles Jack recorded one sack.

Week 2 uniforms

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium on September 24, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 44 - Ravens 7

Attendance: 84,592

Marcedes Lewis scored three touchdowns, and Allen Hurns and Leonard Fournette both scored one touchdown. Blake Bortles completed 20 out of 31 attempted passes for 244 yards. Corey Grant led the team with 75 rushing yards, and Marqise Lee led with 65 receiving yards. Keelan Cole averaged 12.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Marqise Lee averaged 1.00 yards in punt returns. Brad Nortman punted three times for 150 yards. Jason Myers made three out of three attempted field goals and averaged 58.9 yards in kickoffs. Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye each had one interception. Dante Fowler Jr. recorded one sack, and Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson were credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 3 uniforms

Week 4: New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 20 - Jets 23

Attendance: 77,562

Leonard Fournette and Myles Jack scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 15 out of 35 attempted passes for 140 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 86 rushing yards and 59 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 20.00 yards in kickoff returns. Brad Nortman punted eight times for 361 yards. Jason Myers made two out of three attempted field goals and averaged 65.20 yards in kickoffs. A.J. Bouye had one interception. Yannick Ngakoue registered two sacks. Calais Campbell, Barry Church, and Dante Fowler Jr. each recorded one sack.

Week 4 uniforms

Week 5: Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 8, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 30 - Steelers 9

Attendance: 66,237

Leonard Fournette scored two touchdowns, Telvin Smith and Barry Church scored one touchdown. Blake Bortles completed 8 out of 14 attempted passes for 95 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 181 rushing yards, and Marqise Lee led with 49 receiving yards. Tommy Bohanon averaged 14.00 yards in kickoff returns. Brad Nortman punted five times for 190 yards. Jason Myers made one out of one field goal attempt and averaged 59.30 yards in kickoffs. Telvin Smith and Barry Church both had interceptions that resulted in touchdowns. Tashaun Gipson had two interceptions, and Myles Jack had one interception. Dante Fowler Jr. recorded one sack, and Calais Campbell and Abry Jones were credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 5 uniforms

Week 6: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Rams on October 15, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 17 - Rams 27

Attendance: 56,232

Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 23 out of 35 attempted passes for 241 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 130 rushing yards, and Marqise Lee led with 83 receiving yards. Brad Nortman punted seven times for 274 yards. Jason Myers made one out of three attempted field goals and averaged 65.00 yards in kickoffs. Calais Campbell registered two sacks, and Telvin Smith recorded one sack.

Week 6 uniforms

Week 7: Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 27 - Colts 0

Attendance: 63,104

Chris Ivory, Marcedes Lewis, and T.J. Yeldon scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 18 out of 26 attempted passes for 330 yards. T.J. Yeldon led the team with 122 rushing yards, and Allen Hurns led with 101 receiving yards. Brad Nortman punted twice for 107 yards. Josh Lambo made two out of two attempted field goals and averaged 64.70 yards in kickoffs. Yannick Ngakoue recorded 2.5 sacks, Calais Campbell registered two sacks, Dante Fowler Jr. and Malik Jackson had 1.5 sacks each, Sheldon Day and Myles Jack both had one sack, and Eli Ankou was credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 7 uniforms

Week 8: Bye week

Week 9: Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 23 - Bengals 7

Attendance: 60,720

Marqise Lee and Jaydon Mickens scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 24 out of 38 attempted passes for 259 yards. Chris Ivory led the team with 70 rushing yards, and Marqise Lee led with 75 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 29.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Jaydon Mickens averaged 27.33 yards in punt returns. Brad Nortman punted twice for 94 yards. Josh Lambo made three out of three attempted field goals and averaged 61.30 yards in kickoffs. Malik Jackson and Calais Campbell both registered one sack.

Week 9 uniforms

Week 10: Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Field on November 12, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 20 - Chargers 17

Attendance: 60,835

Corey Grant and Marqise Lee scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 28 out of 51 attempted passes for 273 yards. Corey Grant led the team with 56 rushing yards, and Allen Hurns led with 70 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 25.50 yards in kickoff returns, and Jaydon Mickens averaged 4.29 yards in punt returns. Brad Nortman punted nine times for 431 yards. Josh Lambo made two out of two attempted field goals and averaged 57.80 yards in kickoffs. A.J. Bouye had one interception.

Week 10 uniforms

Week 11: Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 19, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 19 - Browns 7

Attendance: 57,003

Marcedes Lewis and Telvin Smith scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 17 out of 30 attempted passes for 154 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 111 rushing yards, and Marqise Lee led with 45 receiving yards. Jaydon Mickens averaged 9.50 yards in punt returns. Brad Nortman punted nine times for 354 yards. Josh Lambo made two out of three attempted field goals and averaged 53.80 yards in kickoffs. Telvin Smith and A.J. Bouye both had interceptions. Yannick Ngakoue registered 2.5 sacks, Malik Jackson and Dante Fowler Jr. both recorded one sack, and Calais Campbell was credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 11 uniforms

Week 12: Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 26, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 24 - Cardinals 27

Attendance: 63,891

Blake Bortles scored two touchdowns, and Calais Campbell scored one touchdown. Blake Bortles completed 19 out of 33 attempted passes for 160 yards and led the team with 62 rushing yards. T.J. Yeldon led the team with 42 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 68.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Jaydon Mickens averaged 14.00 yards in punt returns. Brad Nortman punted eight times for 396 yards. Josh Lambo made one out of one field goal attempt and averaged 64.60 yards in kickoffs. Barry Church had one interception, and Yannick Ngakoue recorded one sack.

Week 12 uniforms

Week 13: Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Field on December 3, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 30 - Colts 10

Attendance: 61,207

Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole, and Leonard Fournette scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 26 out of 35 attempted passes for 309 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 57 rushing yards, and Marqise Lee led with 86 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 23.00 yards in kickoff returns. Brad Nortman punted twice for 76 yards. Josh Lambo made three out of three attempted field goals and averaged 61.90 yards in kickoffs. Jalen Ramsey had one interception. Paul Posluszny recorded 1.5 sacks, Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue both registered one sack, and Blair Brown was credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 13 uniforms

Week 14: Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Field on December 10, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 30 - Seahawks 24

Attendance: 64,431

Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, and Leonard Fournette scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 18 out of 27 attempted passes for 268 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 101 rushing yards, and Keelan Cole led the team with 99 receiving yards. Jaydon Mickens averaged 20.00 yards in kickoff returns and 24.00 yards in punt returns. Brad Nortman punted five times for 194 yards. Josh Lambo made three out of three attempted field goals and averaged 57.00 yards in kickoffs. A.J. Bouye had two interceptions, and Jalen Ramsey had one. Malik Jackson and Yannick Ngakoue both recorded one sack.

Week 14 uniforms

Week 15: Houston Texans at EverBank Field on December 17, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 45 - Texans 7

Attendance: 64,701

Tommy Bohanon and Jaydon Mickens both scored two touchdowns, and Keelan Cole and Corey Grant scored one touchdown. Blake Bortles completed 21 out of 29 attempted passes for 326 yards. Corey Grant led the team with 69 rushing yards, and Keelan Cole led with 186 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 22.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Dede Westbrook averaged 19.00 yards in punt returns. Brad Nortman punted six times for 283 yards. Josh Lambo made one out of one field goal attempt and averaged 60.20 yards in kickoffs. Barry Church had one interception. Calais Campbell recorded two sacks, and Dante Fowler Jr. and Malik Jackson both registered one sack.

Week 15 uniforms

Week 16: San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 24, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 33 - 49ers 44

Attendance: 70,133

Leonard Fournette, Jaelen Strong, T.J. Yeldon, and James O’Shaughnessy scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 32 out of 50 attempted passes for 382 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 48 rushing yards, and Keelan Cole led with 108 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 23.00 yards in kickoff returns. Brad Nortman punted four times for 156 yards. Josh Lambo made one out of one attempted field goal and averaged 44.20 yards in kickoffs. Barry Church had one interception, and Yannick Ngakoue recorded one sack.

Week 16 uniforms

Week 17: Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 31, 2017

Final score: Jaguars 10 - Titans 15

Attendance: 65,501

Yannick Ngakoue scored the only touchdown. Blake Bortles completed 15 out of 34 attempted passes for 158 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 69 rushing yards and 67 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 19.33 yards in kickoff returns, and Jaydon Mickens averaged 3.25 yards in punt returns. Brad Nortman punted eight times for 336 yards. Josh Lambo made one out of one field goal attempt and averaged 54.70 yards in kickoffs. Marcell Dareus and Eli Ankou each recorded one sack, and Barry Church and Dante Fowler Jr. were credited with 0.5 sacks.

Week 17 uniforms

AFC Wild Card: Buffalo Bills at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018

Final score: Jaguars 10 - Bills 3

Attendance: 69,442

Ben Koyack scored the only touchdown. Blake Bortles completed 12 out of 23 attempted passes for 87 yards and led the team with 88 rushing yards. Dede Westbrook led with 48 receiving yards. Brad Nortman punted nine times for 399 yards. Josh Lambo made one out of one field goal attempt and averaged 63.00 yards in kickoffs. Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Colvin had one interception. Myles Jack and Malik Jackson both recorded one sack.

AFC Wild Card uniforms

AFC Divisional Playoff: Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018

Final score: Jaguars 45 - Steelers 42

Attendance: 64,524

Leonard Fournette scored three touchdowns, T.J. Yeldon, Telvin Smith, and Tommy Bohanon scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 14 out of 26 attempted passes for 214 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 109 rushing yards, and T.J. Yeldon led with 57 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 22.00 yards in kickoff returns. Brad Nortman punted four times for 131 yards. Josh Lambo made one out of one field goal attempt and averaged 62.60 yards in kickoffs. Myles Jack had one interception. Yannick Ngakoue and Marcell Dareus recorded one sack each.

AFC Divisional Playoff uniforms

AFC Conference Championship: New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018

Final score: Jaguars 20 - Patriots 24

Attendance: 65,878

Marcedes Lewis and Leonard Fournette scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 23 out of 36 attempted passes for 293 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 76 rushing yards, and Allen Hurns led with 80 rushing yards. Corey Grant averaged 20.50 yards in kickoff returns. Brad Nortman punted six times for 255 yards. Josh Lambo made two out of two attempted field goals and averaged 62.60 yards in kickoffs. Dante Fowler Jr. registered two sacks, and Marcell Dareus recorded one sack.

AFC Conference Championship uniforms

