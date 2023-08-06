Training camp around the AFC: Jaguars training camp recaps, Joe Burrow injury update, and more

AFC SOUTH:

Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country )

Jaguars training camp 2023: Day 6 recap - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars returned to the field for day six of training camp and the first day in pads.

“Along with Erick Hallett, Antonio Johnson also had a big day with multiple pass breakups and his second red zone interception of training camp.”

Jaguars training camp 2023: Tyson Campbell bests Calvin Ridley on Day 7 - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 training camp continued with an entertaining battle between Campbell and Ridley.

“Few people could debate that Calvin Ridley and Tyson Campbell have been the two best players at camp so far. On Saturday, Doug Pederson named them as players who have stood out.”

Heath Farwell: Jaguars ‘looking at everything’ on special teams - Big Cat Country

Jaguars’ special teams coordinator Heath Farwell addresses the media ahead of Day 8 of training camp

“The Jaguars special teams units last year were anything but a liability. They finished 11th in the NFL in kickoff return average, and had two of the league’s top five tacklers in coverage (Andrew Wingard, Caleb Johnson). Despite that, the team has actively sought to improve across the board.”

Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue )

Colts Training Camp: Trial by fire - Stampede Blue

Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter aims to discover the skill players’ strengths and weaknesses by splitting enough reps to prove themselves.

“Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter aims to discover the skill players’ strengths and weaknesses by splitting enough reps to prove themselves during the preseason. Communication is stressed to allow each unit to think and act as one during the “call-it periods” of each practice.”

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog )

Houston Texans Rosterology: Training Camp Edition - Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans roster prediction early into training camp.

“The summer pollen and sweltering heat aren’t the only things popping off in Houston. Houston Texans training camp is underway and there’s plenty to discuss in the opening days. With so many new faces, the depth chart and is beginning to settle like a new house into its foundation.”

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles )

Will Levis has another good day in unscripted Titans practice - Music City Miracles

Stacking good days is a way to win the backup job.

“The Tennessee Titans were in full pads for the second straight day. It was also an unscripted practice. That gives the coaches a good idea of how the players will be able to perform on game day. It’s especially important for young players.”

AFC EAST:

Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider )

The Splash Zone 8/6/23: Notes from Dolphins training camp practice #9 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

“As has become a common theme as of late, the Dolphins defense took care of business again and won the day at practice. The defense was able to get their hands on the football a few times, including two picks from Tua Tagovailoa.”

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit )

Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Jack Jones’ curious exit steals the show - Pats Pulpit

Notes and observations from the Patriots’ eighth training camp practice on Thursday, August 3.

“The pads remained on for the second straight day as the New England Patriots dialed up the intensity for Thursday’s training camp session. The physicality was the highest it’s been all summer, as the team even worked throughout live tackling drills during one portion of practice.”

Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings )

Buffalo Bills training camp: Day 6 observations - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills’ defensive line gets the best of the offensive line on Day 6

“During Sunday and Monday at Buffalo Bills training camp, the offense had the edge over the defense. On Tuesday, that vibe changed. The defense dominated the day, making quarterback Josh Allen frustrated.”

New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation )

AFC WEST:

Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride )

Drue Tranquill among 8 Chiefs missing Thursday’s practice - Arrowhead Pride

Three new players missed Kansas City’s Thursday session at training camp.

“On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs began the 10th full practice of their 2023 training camp — their fifth in pads. As the session began, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney counted everyone up to report that eight Kansas City players were not on the practice field.”

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report )

The sky isn’t falling, Broncos Country - Mile High Report

A week into the Denver Broncos 2023 training camp has many fans overly concerned about Russell Wilson. Relax, it’s early August.

“Russell Wilson has thrown five interceptions in camp to date, causing an uproar across social media. Some even going to the lengths to say he is firmly cooked. Hyperbole can be fun to engage in, but are we really going to say the upcoming season is a lost cause due to this?”

Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue )

3 Chargers who have impressed in training camp - Bolts from the Blue

Jackson has bounced back hard after a torn patellar tendon suffered in week seven of the 2022 season.

“Chargers Training camp has started hot and hasn’t cooled off through the team’s first handful of practices, including Monday’s first session in full pads.”

Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride )

Training Camp: Michael Mayer gets a ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment from Maxx Crosby - Silver and Black Pride

DE knocked TE to the ground in practice

“Well before Las Vegas Raiders training camp even started, it was known that rookie tight end Michael Mayer was going to need to work on his blocking skills in the NFL. General manager Dave Ziegler said as much after Mayer was drafted, so did head coach Josh McDaniels and it was one of his biggest areas of improvement as an NFL Draft prospect.”

AFC NORTH:

Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle )

Zac Taylor gives small injury updates on Joe Burrow and others - Cincy Jungle

QB1 is still MIA.

“That ‘several weeks’ line came on July 28th, one day after the injury, so we’re just one week from that date. While Burrow isn’t believed to be in danger of missing Week 1, there appears to be a good chance he misses the rest of training camp and the preseason, again.”

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown )

Peter King calls WR Zay Flowers ‘the most impressive rookie he has seen through any camp’ - Baltimore Beatdown

The rookie is turning heads at training camp

“First-round rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers has gotten off to an impressive start heading into his first NFL season. The Boston College playmaker has received praise from teammates, coaches, and media members in attendance at training camp, the latest being NBC Sports’ Peter King, who has attended five other NFL camps prior to Baltimore.”

Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain )

Winners & losers from Week 1 of Steelers training camp - Behind the Steel Curtain

As there is every season, several players have been making noise, while others are hoping the next week of practices will bring them better fortunes.

“The Steelers have finished their first week of training camp. As there is every season, several players have been making noise, while others are hoping the next week of practices will bring them better fortunes.”

Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs by Nature )

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 9 - Fans are Back in Berea - Dawgs by Nature

Cleveland fans arrive to camp for another season.

“The Browns had a unique start to training camp this year due to the Hall of Fame game, getting to spend the first eight days of training camp at the Greenbriar. On Day 9 of practice on Tuesday, the team was back in Berea for the first training camp practice of the year in front of fans.”