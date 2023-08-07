Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence declined ‘Quarterback’ series on Netflix

Trevor Lawrence may be an actor for the NFL, but it will be a while before he becomes an actor for Netflix.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ third-year quarterback told reporters after Sunday’s practice that he was approached to be a part of Netflix’s Quarterback series, but declined the offer.

“I was approached. I decided to not do it this year,” Lawrence said. “I feel like it’s just not the right time for me. Maybe in the future. I watched the show, though. I thought it was great. I think they did a great job.”

The show features the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, and former Falcon Marcus Mariota as they traverse the everyday trials and tribulations of being an NFL quarterback.

While not the focal point, the Jaguars are in the show though, as the series documents the Chiefs’ victory over the Jaguars last season in the AFC Divisional round.

Without knowing what Lawrence was going to do last season, Netflix would have had a solid storyline in following the former Clemson signal caller.

Lawrence set the Jaguars’ single-season completion record and tied the team’s record for total rushing touchdowns with five. He also helped Evan Engram break multiple team tight end records, while also connecting with wide receiver Christian Kirk for over 1,000 yards.

When asked about his skill players on Sunday, Lawrence was all smiles.

“I am super happy with the group that we have from a talent standpoint, and just the communication and work ethic and the way those guys practice,” Lawrence said. “It is really awesome. That mindset is going to help us a lot, especially late in the season.”

Netflix has neither confirmed nor denied a potential second season for their show, which holds an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, so Jaguars fans will have to wait until Sundays to see more of their beloved quarterback.