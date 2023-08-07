Rookie Tank Bigsby made the play of the day and other highlights from day 11 of Jaguars training camp

Today was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 11th day of training camp, and Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell started the day off by meeting with the media. Caldwell stated that with cornerback Tyson Campbell being out for concussion protocol, it is an opportunity for some of the younger players to step up.

The edge rush position has many people concerned, and when asked about the position group beyond linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker, Caldwell named linebackers Yasir Abdullah and K’Lavon Chaisson as players that have stood out while noting the one on one drills allow the opportunity to try different things.

#Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell on Travon Walker: “You see the rushes, times he’s winning on the edge.”



Caldwell also noted a run stuff Walker had, showing he is learning, improving in the run game along with pass game. pic.twitter.com/WHs1WWhk1t — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 7, 2023

When asked about linebacker Devin Lloyd going into year two, Caldwell stated Lloyd is doing a great job and now knows what to expect in a full season. He praised Lloyd’s offseason mental and physical preparation and is confident in what he is doing and going to do.

The team held one of its longest practices today. The two and half hour practice was the first day the players were allowed to tackle to the ground. The players worked a 20-minute 11-on-11 period, a 25-minute 11-on-11 period, and a 25-minute one-on-one pass rush period. When asked about the skirmishes amongst the players, Josh Allen stated, “We’re grown men, it’s hot and we’re competing every play. It comes with the job, and it comes with the territory. You have to be ready to dish it out. You’re going to deal it. It’s part of it.

“We still want to take care of each other and we still respect each other at the end of the day when we get in the locker room. We handle our business out here and move on to the next day. It’s all good. Go dominate the next one.”

Injury report

Cornerback Tyson Campbell - concussion protocol

Defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot - Achilles (PUP List)

Left guard Ben Bartch - knee (PUP List)

“This came from Bigsby, a rookie third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft from Auburn who continues a strong start to ‘23 camp. Bigsby, who has shown good power and quickness throughout camp, ran around the left side of the line, showed good speed in the intermediate part of the run, then cut back against his momentum and outran the defense for an 80-yard touchdown. Bigsby continues to show signs that he could be a significant contributor this season and add versatility and depth to a running back room that features Etienne – who rushed for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns last season. Bigsby also had a tough run for 11 yards up the middle in a live repetition from deep in the offense’s territory.”

Notes from practice

With Tyson Campbell out, #Jaguars CB Darious Williams has been covering Ridley in one-on-ones.



The vet CB has done well, stopping Ridley a couple of times during the drill. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 7, 2023

#Jaguars going live during team period today for the first time in camp. Already have had a couple of big hits. One from Raymond Vohasek. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 7, 2023

Tank Bigsby just went 70 yards to the house in a team drill (live). Nice moves to break out into the open and no one could catch him. #Jaguars — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 7, 2023

#Jaguars rookie LB Ventrell Miller with a nice TFL in team drills. Can really see how players pop out now that it’s live hitting. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 7, 2023

One takeaway I have about the Jaguars is their third-team defensive line >>>> offensive line.



First team offensive line I felt held up well but I will say today felt like the best day out of the DL unit as a whole. That’s what live (tackling to ground) practices can provide. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 7, 2023

Asked #Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell about which players would get some extra reps with Tyson still recovering.



Brown was one of the players mentioned but it sounded like it would be by committee. https://t.co/elhJgA3ac0 — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) August 7, 2023

Another player mentioned by #Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell this morning.



He spoke highly about his versatility to play nickel, safety & even outside. https://t.co/dYos0s96EP — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) August 7, 2023

Former #Gators LB Ventrell Miller has made multiple backfield stops in this period. Last one got him some praise from Doug Pederson. — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) August 7, 2023

#Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell says UDFA CB Divaad Wilson is one young corner who has stood out.



Also says he has been impressed with Erick Hallett's versatility. He has played both nickel and safety, he said — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 7, 2023

De'Shaan Dixon with a nice TFL at the goal line — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 7, 2023

Anton Harrison with his best one on one rep of camp. Put Chaisson on the turf — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 7, 2023

Dixon & Quarterman team up for a would-be safety. Flatten Hasty in the backfield https://t.co/yNcfRhj7It — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 7, 2023

Vohasek does it again in goal line drills for a safety of Snoop Conner. All the 7th Rounder needed was for the pads to come on https://t.co/RCU3zCvG0Z — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 7, 2023

Clips from practice

First “LIVE” practice of #Jaguars Training Camp, and the players that popped the most… were the rookies?



Mia walks you through the stars of today’s practice with this edition of “Quick Hits,” driven by @arlingtontoy pic.twitter.com/gdA1eD8zXw — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) August 7, 2023

The Jaguars have their 1st preseason game on Saturday. For a rookie like Parker Washinton, this will be his first chance to show what he can do in an NFL game.



"It is a dream come true." pic.twitter.com/XUtqXysUC8 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 7, 2023

Most of the Jaguars coaching staff is made up of former NFL players.



The Goal for the staff going to camp is to make it challenging for the guys almost similar to the two-a-days they had.



"We can't have two-a-days but we try to make them as hard as possible." pic.twitter.com/QaSB3KvhKK — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 7, 2023

Chad Hall is the Jaguar's new wide receiver coach. Hall is known around the NFL for running up and down the sidelines on gameday.



Hall said it is because the players are like his 2nd family.



"All I want them to be is great in everything they do." pic.twitter.com/fGGtYjOKvD — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 7, 2023

