 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rookie Tank Bigsby made the play of the day and other highlights from day 11 of Jaguars training camp

Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell addressed the media before practice and other highlights from day 11 of training camp.

By cnconnor
/ new
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Today was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 11th day of training camp, and Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell started the day off by meeting with the media. Caldwell stated that with cornerback Tyson Campbell being out for concussion protocol, it is an opportunity for some of the younger players to step up.

The edge rush position has many people concerned, and when asked about the position group beyond linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker, Caldwell named linebackers Yasir Abdullah and K’Lavon Chaisson as players that have stood out while noting the one on one drills allow the opportunity to try different things.

When asked about linebacker Devin Lloyd going into year two, Caldwell stated Lloyd is doing a great job and now knows what to expect in a full season. He praised Lloyd’s offseason mental and physical preparation and is confident in what he is doing and going to do.

The team held one of its longest practices today. The two and half hour practice was the first day the players were allowed to tackle to the ground. The players worked a 20-minute 11-on-11 period, a 25-minute 11-on-11 period, and a 25-minute one-on-one pass rush period. When asked about the skirmishes amongst the players, Josh Allen stated, “We’re grown men, it’s hot and we’re competing every play. It comes with the job, and it comes with the territory. You have to be ready to dish it out. You’re going to deal it. It’s part of it.

“We still want to take care of each other and we still respect each other at the end of the day when we get in the locker room. We handle our business out here and move on to the next day. It’s all good. Go dominate the next one.”

Injury report

Cornerback Tyson Campbell - concussion protocol
Defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot - Achilles (PUP List)
Left guard Ben Bartch - knee (PUP List)

Play of the day

“This came from Bigsby, a rookie third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft from Auburn who continues a strong start to ‘23 camp. Bigsby, who has shown good power and quickness throughout camp, ran around the left side of the line, showed good speed in the intermediate part of the run, then cut back against his momentum and outran the defense for an 80-yard touchdown. Bigsby continues to show signs that he could be a significant contributor this season and add versatility and depth to a running back room that features Etienne – who rushed for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns last season. Bigsby also had a tough run for 11 yards up the middle in a live repetition from deep in the offense’s territory.”

Notes from practice

Clips from practice

How are you feeling about training camp thus far and having Jaguars football this week? Share with us in the comments.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...