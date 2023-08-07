Big Cat Country Reacts survey results: Jaguars fans are worried the most about edge rush

Last week we asked which Jacksonville Jaguars position group worries you most. We gave the options of the offensive line, edge rusher, and cornerback. The results are in, and 61% of voters are most worried about the edge rush.

Online, fans have been vocal about the team’s need to improve at the pass rusher position. During a press conference, Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell was asked about the position group beyond linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker, Caldwell named linebackers Yasir Abdullah and K’Lavon Chaisson as players that have stood out while noting the one on one drills allow the opportunity to try different things.

I voted for the edge rush position. While I recognize the importance of protecting Trevor Lawrence, I think the team will be okay as long as there are no more injuries or suspensions on the offensive line. Along with this, Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams were named one of the NFL’s top cornerback duos, and Gregory Junior seems to be having an impressive training camp.

Let us know in the comments if you were surprised by the results or how you’re feeling about the current state of the Jaguars’ offensive line, edge rush, and cornerbacks.

