Jaguars free agency: 6 top edge rushers still unsigned

The edge rusher market is getting tighter by the day. At this point, almost all the top players remaining were born back when Will Smith was best known for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and not for slapping Chris Rock.

In recent days, former Jaguars 2017 draft pick Yannick Ngakoue signed with the Bears, veteran Justin Houston agreed to terms with the Panthers, and Trey Flowers reunited with the Patriots. Pressure is mounting if Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson want to add a proven rusher to harass the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and whoever Jim Irsay- I mean, Shane Steichen puts behind center in the first game of the season.

For the Jags fans wondering, here are six free agent edge defenders still without NFL homes:

Robert Quinn – 33 years old

Total career sacks: 102

Quinn has had some killer seasons including 2021 when he recorded 18.5 sacks for the Bears. He played for both Chicago and Philadelphia last season but lacked production while trying to play through a knee injury.

Melvin Ingram – 34 years old

Total career sacks: 57

Ingram’s career has been up and down. He played all 17 games with the Dolphins last season, recording six sacks. He could play the role of an older Arden Key (although it’s unclear whether he’ll change the city).

Jadeveon Clowney – 30 years old

Total career sacks: 43

Did anyone say middling defensive end for hire? Because that’s exactly what you’ll get with the 2014 first-overall draft pick. That, and a little drama.

Carlos Dunlap – 34 years old

Total career sacks: 100

Dunlap recorded 8.5 sacks in 2021 and 4 sacks in 2022 (the lowest total of his career). With that said, Dunlap’s consistency throughout his long career could make him an ideal addition, even in a limited role.

Jason Pierre-Paul - 34 years old

Total career sacks: 94.5

JPP is someone defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell is familiar with. Caldwell was the linebackers coach in Tampa Bay from 2019-2021 — two years in which Pierre-Paul averaged 9 sacks, with a previous season of 12.5 sacks. However, Paul is definitely at the end of the road with only 5.5 sacks in the past two seasons with Tampa and Baltimore.

Kaden Elliss - 28 years old

Total career sacks: 8

Yes, I know. 8 career sacks at age 28? Well, guess what, 7 of them came last season with the New Orleans Saints. The 2019 seventh-round draft pick may have started to hit his stride now that he’s been given the opportunity and could be a low-cost option to provide depth if K’Lavon Chaisson somehow doesn’t pan out to be the next Lawrence Taylor.

Jaguars fans, which edge rusher would you want to see the team sign?