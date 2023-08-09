According to multiple reports on Monday, the Jaguars are planning to play their starters for at least one-to-two series on Saturday versus the Dallas Cowboys.

After Monday's practice, head coach Doug Pederson himself confirmed the same with NFL Network:

I’m a big believer in the starters playing. I really feel like they need to feel that energy that comes with starting a football game. I did it last year with the guys and I anticipate right now him getting maybe a series or two.

Coach Pederson is nothing but consistent, as he echoed a similar sentiment last pre-season. However, most fans at that time seemed to agree with the move as that team was coming off a number one draft pick, three victories, and the Urban Meyer experience. Whereas the current iteration of the team is coming off a playoff win, with a bonafide top-five quarterback, and a top offensive skill grouping in the NFL.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence played in seven total series in last year’s preseason games two and three combined. He did not play in preseason Week 1 and was rested for the final preseason game.

Lawrence, when speaking to the media, seemed excited to finally get some live action against a new opponent:

I think it’s valuable to get some reps, especially when you’ve got a few new pieces, get some live game reps where it is full speed, it’s full contact, there’s something on the line. That’s valuable. Who knows how much that will be, but whatever it is, I’ll be ready. You just want to be clean, you want to execute, you want your offense to look sharp, you want to make the plays, you want to be smart, and just be clean. That’s the main objective, obviously, to play well too. But that’s the same thing, whether it’s the starters of whoever’s in there, to play well and execute our offense. Just like we’re doing out here, just carry that over to a different opponent and go win the game. So, however much that is, I don’t know the details in that, but we’ll be ready.

This report is still unlikely to include starters with any lingering minor injuries such as potentially Andre Cisco (hamstring) and Tyler Shatley (heart) whom the team may choose to hold out in an abundance of caution. Additionally, even if Tyson Campbell were to be cleared of the NFL's concussion protocols, I would not expect him to play on Saturday. Campbell entered the concussion protocol on Saturday, after being kicked in the head during practice.

Update: the team has confirmed that Anton Harrison will play on Saturday.

