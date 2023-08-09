Check out Episode 47 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

John and I went through every Jacksonville Jaguars position group to deliver our full notes, observations and takes on the team’s training camp so far.

The skill position players (quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends) is easily the most impressive unit. Calvin Ridley has been arguably the best player at practice; Zay Jones and Tank Bigsby’s performances have left us wondering if their regular season roles could be bigger than expected; and the depth at tight end has been more encouraging than expected, even with the likes of Josh Pederson and Derek Parish rounding out the room.

On the defensive side of the ball, the interior lineman and interior linebackers have been the most consistent units during training camp. DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris and Foley Fatukasi, and Foye Oluokun, Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma have been as good as you could hope for this summer. Lloyd especially looks much more confident than he did last season after missing 2022’s training camp with a hamstring injury.

As for the pass rush and the secondary -- we’ve said it before, but they’re weak-link units. Tyson Campbell was a camp standout before he was concussed at practice four days ago. If he, Darious Williams, Josh Allen or Travon Walker miss multiple regular season games, nothing at camp has shown that the Jaguars defense wouldn’t be in serious trouble.